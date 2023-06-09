Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
17.87 USD   -3.72%
04:57pActivist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board
RE
04:57pActivist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board
RE
04:41pActivist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Activist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board

06/09/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 9 (Reuters) - Cutera said on Friday activist investor J. Daniel Plants has resigned from its board of directors, effective immediately, due to disagreements with board members and the company.

Plants, who has served on Cutera's board for eight years, said in a letter his resignation was a direct result of "numerous and irreconcilable disagreements" with the board.

The company in April had terminated its CEO David Mowry and Plants as its executive chairman for alleged violations of their employment contracts.

Mowry and Plants have squared off publicly with the esthetics device maker in recent months over how the board was handling succession plans for the former CEO, who had said in January he wanted to leave.

This prompted other investors, including its second largest shareholder RTW Investments and hedge fund Pura Vida to call on the California-based company to resolve its differences.

According to recent regulatory filings, RTW holds a 9.3% stake and Pura Vida has a 6.16% stake in Cutera.

Mowry and Plants had in April initially called for a special meeting to allow investors to vote on board candidates.

However, Cutera said last month it had resolved its dispute with Mowry and later canceled the scheduled special meeting after Plants and Mowry withdrew their demands for the same.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CUTERA, INC.
04:57pActivist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board
RE
04:57pActivist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board
RE
04:41pActivist investor J. Daniel Plants resigns from Cutera's board
RE
04:34pCutera Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
01:30pCutera : Company Overview Presentation
PU
12:11pCutera, Inc. (cutr) Class Action Ale : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Dea..
BU
05:46aCUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24..
PR
06/08Cutr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cutera, Inc. Investors of a Class Action La..
PR
06/07ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors to Secure Couns..
NE
06/07Cutera, Inc. Announces Resignation of Joseph E. Whitters from the Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 264 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,63x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,56 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila A. Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet D. Widmann Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Vikram Kalidindi Varma Senior VP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-58.03%368
EL.EN. S.P.A.-24.35%928
LUTRONIC CORPORATION83.04%629
SISRAM MEDICAL LTD3.14%549
MODULIGHT OYJ22.09%106
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-18.75%43
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer