  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29:39 2023-06-01 am EDT
16.84 USD   +0.15%
11:04aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
10:31aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors
BU
08:34aCutera® Celebrates One Year of Revolutionizing the Acne Market with AviClear® During Acne Awareness Month
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

06/01/2023 | 11:04am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cutera securities between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cutr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth; (2) failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board; (3) failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered significant damages. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cutr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cutera, you have until July 24, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 264 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,10x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 333 M 333 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,81 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila A. Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet D. Widmann Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Vikram Kalidindi Varma Senior VP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-62.57%333
EL.EN. S.P.A.-27.02%886
SISRAM MEDICAL LTD0.90%537
LUTRONIC CORPORATION36.71%523
MODULIGHT OYJ19.97%103
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-25.00%38
