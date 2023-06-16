Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
16.46 USD    0.00%
06/16CUTERA CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cutera, Inc. - CUTR
PR
06/16ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CUTR
PR
06/16CUTERA, INC. - FDA Clears AviClear as a Long-Term Treatment for Mild to Severe Acne
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTERA CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cutera, Inc. - CUTR

06/16/2023 | 10:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 24, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against  Cutera, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CUTR), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Cutera investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-cutr-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Cutera and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On April 12, 2023, the Company disclosed that the Board had terminated both its Chief Executive Officer and its Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, both "with cause" and that it was "withdrawing its full-year 2023 outlook." On this news, shares of Cutera fell $7.63 per share, or more than 28%, from a close of $27.07 per share on April 11, 2023 to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.  Then, on May 9, 2023, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results for 1Q2023 that were "below expectations due to execution challenges in the business," and also announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. On this news, shares of Cutera fell $6.06 per share over two trading sessions, or 30%, from a close of $20.20 per share on May 9, 2023, to close at $14.14 per share on May 11, 2023.

The case is Erie County Employees' Retirement System v. Cutera, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-02560.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutera-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-cutera-inc---cutr-301853263.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CUTERA, INC.
06/16CUTERA CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintif..
PR
06/16ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel..
PR
06/16CUTERA, INC. - FDA Clears AviClear as a Long-Term Treatment for Mild to Severe Acne
AQ
06/16CUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24..
PR
06/15Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cutera, Inc. - CUTR
PR
06/15Cutera's AviClear Gets US FDA Clearance as Long-Term Acne Treatment
MT
06/15FDA Clears AviClear® as a Long-Term Treatment for Mild to Severe Acne
BU
06/15Cutera, Inc. Announces A New U.S. Food and Drug Administration Clearance of AviClear as..
CI
06/15Cutr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cutera, Inc. Investors of a Class Action La..
PR
06/14FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer