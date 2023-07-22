Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cutera common stock between February 17, 2021, and May 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 24, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of Defendant’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class (defined below) have suffered significant damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cutera shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

