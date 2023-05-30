Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:58:36 2023-05-30 am EDT
16.44 USD   -1.20%
09:36aCutr Investor Deadline : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Cutera, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
BU
05/28ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CUTR
NE
05/27Cutera Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Cutera To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTR INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Cutera, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

05/30/2023 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) common stock between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until July 24, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Cutera class action lawsuit. Captioned Erie County Employees’ Retirement System v. Cutera, Inc., No. 23-cv-02560 (N.D. Cal.), the Cutera class action lawsuit charges Cutera and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Cutera class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-cutera-inc-class-action-lawsuit-cutr.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Cutera is a medical aesthetic device company that provides equipment for beauty treatments.

The Cutera class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cutera overstated the sustainability of its revenue growth; (ii) there were significant conflicts among members of Cutera’s senior leadership and Board of Directors; and (iii) there were several material weaknesses in Cutera’s internal control of financial reporting.

On January 9, 2023, Cutera revealed that Cutera had failed to meet its revenue guidance for 2022. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined more than 23%.

Then, on February 28, 2023, Cutera disclosed that Cutera would not be able to timely file its annual financial report by the March 1, 2023 deadline. Cutera also disclosed that it identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to ineffective inventory count controls. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined further.

Thereafter, on March 16, 2023, Cutera announced it would not meet the extended deadline for filing its 2022 annual report. Cutera also revealed that, in addition to the material weaknesses previously identified, Cutera had identified material weaknesses related to stock-based compensation. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined more than 12%.

A week later, on March 24, 2023, Cutera disclosed that Nasdaq notified it that it was “not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)” for failing to timely file its 2022 annual financial report. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock decline more than 3%.

Then, on April 12, 2023, Cutera announced that it had terminated its Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, defendant J. Daniel Plants, as well as its Chief Executive Officer, defendant David H. Mowry. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined more than 28%.

Finally, on May 9, 2023, Cutera reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2022 that were “below expectations due to execution challenges in the business” and announced that Cutera’s Chief Financial Officer, defendant Rohan Seth, had resigned. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock declined 30% over two trading sessions, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Cutera common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Cutera class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Cutera class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Cutera class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Cutera class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CUTERA, INC.
09:36aCutr Investor Deadline : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Cutera, Inc. Inve..
BU
05/28ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure..
NE
05/27Cutera Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inves..
PR
05/26Cutera Shareholder Alert By Former L : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSE..
PR
05/26ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Coun..
PR
05/26Cutera, Inc. (nasdaq : CUTR) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announ..
PR
05/26Shareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Cutera, Inc. wit..
BU
05/25Cutera Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been ..
BU
05/25Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
05/25Cutr Investor Notice : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Cutera Inc. Investo..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 264 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,64 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila A. Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet D. Widmann Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Vikram Kalidindi Varma Senior VP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-62.37%330
EL.EN. S.P.A.0.00%921
SISRAM MEDICAL LTD6.95%569
LUTRONIC CORPORATION33.92%512
MODULIGHT OYJ19.44%103
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-25.00%38
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer