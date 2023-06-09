Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
18.56 USD   -5.74%
05:46aCUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023
PR
06/08Cutr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cutera, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
06/07ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CUTR
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023

06/09/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cutera-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40555&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Cutera between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 24, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera's revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company's senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As a result of defendant's wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Cutera's investors have suffered significant damages.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-cutera-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-24-2023-301846744.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CUTERA, INC.
05:46aCUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24..
PR
06/08Cutr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cutera, Inc. Investors of a Class Action La..
PR
06/07ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors to Secure Couns..
NE
06/07Cutera, Inc. Announces Resignation of Joseph E. Whitters from the Board of Directors
CI
06/07The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Cutr)
PR
06/06Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action L..
BU
06/06Cutr Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023 in th..
PR
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cutera, Inc. - CUTR
PR
06/05Cutera Investors : 7/24/2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Li..
BU
06/05Deadline Reminder : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline i..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer