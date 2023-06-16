Advanced search
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:52 2023-06-15 pm EDT
16.46 USD   +4.97%
CUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/cutera-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40882&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Cutera between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 24, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera's revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company's senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As a result of defendant's wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Cutera's investors have suffered significant damages.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-cutera-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-24-2023-301852653.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
