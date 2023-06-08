Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
19.69 USD   +13.23%
CUTR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cutera, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

06/08/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Cutera, Inc. ("Cutera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CUTR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Cutera investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/cutera-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40483&wire=4

CUTR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera's revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company's senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As a result of defendant's wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Cutera's investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Cutera during the relevant time frame, you have until July 24, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cutr-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-cutera-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301845655.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
