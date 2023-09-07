The Secret by Cutera® portfolio expands with the first combination 1540 nm laser and radio frequency microneedling technology available in the US.

CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR) a global leader in aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announces the launch of Secret DUO, an innovative skin resurfacing and revitalization platform that utilizes dual non-ablative fractional technologies. Each modality can be used individually or in combination to target a wide range of aesthetic indications.

Optimized to treat varying layers of the skin, Secret DUO is equipped with a radio frequency microneedling (RFMN) handpiece along with a fractional non-ablative 1540 nm erbium glass laser. The unique pairing of these modalities allows practitioners to provide fully customizable solutions for fine lines, texture, pigment, stretchmarks, and scars.1,2

“A device with two clinically proven technologies that cater to all skin types is a huge benefit for my practice,” said Ashish Bhatia, MD, FAAD, Co-Director of Dermatologic, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery at Oak Dermatology, Naperville, IL.3 “The versatility and speed of Secret DUO are a big value add on top of the customizability. I’m excited to offer exclusive skin solutions that I know my patients are requesting.”

Secret DUO boasts quick treatment sessions along with optimized patient comfort from its RFMN smooth motor technology, selective energy delivery, and adjustable intensity. Practitioners can also take advantage of the device’s signature 1540 nm Secret Glow treatment that rapidly and effectively resurfaces skin to induce bulk collagen heating and remodeling with little to no downtime.1,2

“Cutera remains steadfast in our commitment to innovation, recognizing the need for devices that meet the demands of an evolving aesthetic landscape,” said Taylor Harris, CEO at Cutera. “With the launch of Secret DUO, we’re excited to deliver a technology that’s beneficial to both providers and their patients, with fast treatment times, unique modalities, and effective results.”

Secret DUO is now commercially available in the United States. Interested providers are encouraged to visit www.secretbycutera.com/en-us/providers/ for more information.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit Cutera.com.

1 Via hemostasis and coagulation

2 Via skin resurfacing

3 Based on pre-commercial availability

