  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
21.48 USD   +10.49%
08:06aCutera® Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Innovation
BU
04/13Cutera Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13Cutera, Inc. to Hold Special Meeting of Stockholders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cutera® Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Innovation

04/14/2023 | 08:06am EDT
Industry leader honors legacy of revolutionary and groundbreaking first-to-market products

CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, is honored to announce that this year marks the monumental 25th anniversary for the company as an industry leader and innovator.

Since the company’s inception in 1998, Cutera has developed pioneering products that have transformed the market landscape, setting the bar with the coveted high-powered Nd: YAG with contact cooling for permanent hair removal, to the first radiofrequency-based device for lipolysis. The company proves to be a force in non-invasive solutions through product lines like truBody, offering the fastest body and muscle sculpting treatments on the market, with truSculptand truFlex™.

Cutera continues to establish a long legacy of imagination and engineering, developing novel technologies that have positively impacted practitioners and their patients worldwide. Their latest being the first-to-market 1726 nm laser, AviClear™, which received FDA-clearance in March of 2022 for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne. Since its launch, AviClear has amassed multiple accolades including being named the “Best Laser Acne Treatment” by NewBeauty Magazine in April 2023.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of Cutera and remain dedicated to upholding our legacy of ingenuity with energy-based devices that have transformed medical and aesthetic practices globally," said Sheila A. Hopkins, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Cutera, Inc. “Our mission is built upon our commitment to deliver effective clinical outcomes to patients and providers with products like excel V+, xeo, and many others, while continually enhancing our service and support.”

“Cutera’s devices have been a staple in our practice for over a decade,” said board-certified dermatologist Ashish C. Bhatia, MD, FAAD. “I am proud to work alongside a company who values our clinical input and keeps striving to improve their technology. We are constantly impressed by their unique and creative approach to addressing challenging conditions, and their latest device, AviClear, is no exception. We have been overwhelmed by the results our AviClear patients have seen and look forward to being able to change even more lives with this extraordinary treatment.”

Cutera looks toward the next 25 years to not only develop additional technologies but to expand upon the value that it can add to aesthetic and dermatology practices. The company is furthering ways to partner with providers that include advancing accessibility and implementing modern business models.

To commemorate this exciting milestone, Cutera will be celebrating at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery on April 14th in Phoenix, Arizona, joined by esteemed physician leaders and fellow industry professionals. Additional anniversary activities and customer events are slated for the remainder of 2023.

Further information on Cutera and its portfolio of products can be found at Cutera.com. Follow the 25 Year Anniversary on Instagram @cuterainc.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 282 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 425 M 425 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,48 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 76,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David H. Mowry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rohan Seth Chief Financial Officer
James Daniel Plants Executive Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-51.42%425
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC7.34%227 998
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.82%185 492
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.35%93 365
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.30%74 022
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.94%67 030
