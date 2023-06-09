Advanced search
CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53:21 2023-06-09 pm EDT
18.21 USD   -1.91%
01:30pCutera : Company Overview Presentation
12:11pCutera, Inc. (cutr) Class Action Alert : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Cutera, Inc.
05:46aCUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023
Cutera : Company Overview Presentation

06/09/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
Cutera

Company Overview

December 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "goals," "potential," "objective," "would," the negative of these terms, or and other similar expressions intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Management bases all estimates as to events that may occur in the future upon their best judgment as of the date of this presentation. Whether or not such estimates may be achieved will depend upon us achieving our overall business objectives and the availability of funds. Actual results will vary from the estimates, and such variations may be material. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and for the market in which we operate are subject to a high degree of risk and uncertainty. By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning system costs, and non- recurring legal and litigation costs, and the loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of operating performance. We use the metric as a measure of our Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including financial projections. We believe this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to us and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that our Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and other potential cash requirements. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. We compensate for these limitations by primarily relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Our definition of this measure is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

2

Company Overview

3

Our Vision and Mission

Vision

Creating the future of medical aesthetics

Mission

To create innovative solutions that harness the power of science and nature to advance health, beauty, and wellness

4

Who We Are

Leader Built upon our Innovation DNA...

…Well-Positioned for Growth…

  • Headquarters: Brisbane, CA
  • Founded:1998 by Silicon Valley laser engineers
  • Employees: 600+ people with presence in over 40 countries
  • 24 years of serving energy-based aesthetic markets
  • Comprehensive portfolio, expanding into clinically- focused dermatology pathologies
  • Robust R&D pipeline with several new, novel, and differentiated technologies in play

Vertically-Integrated

  • Concept Creation
    • Design & Development
      • Sales & Marketing
        • Manufacturing
          • Shipping & Distribution
            • Post-SalesSupport

Face & Skin

Body

Rejuvenation1

Contouring1

TAM

$1B+

$2B+

CAGR

9%

17%

Acne6

$9B+

7%

…With Strong Underlying Financials

1

  • Recurring Revenue

Revenue Growth

Gross Margin4

Past2

23%

12%

55%

Current3

34%

12%

56%

Goals

  • 60%
  • 20%
  • 65%

2 Core Product Growth of 14%

3 Strong Balance Sheet with

CAGR since 20195

~$340M cash & equivalents3

Compelling Upward Trajectory: shifting our financial profile through business transformation and growth

1

Represents global and 2022 data. Based on publicly available information and Medical Insights

5

2

FY2019

3 Represents Q3 2022 cash and cash equivalents pro forma for approx. $90M net proceeds from December 2022 convertible debt issuance

4

Non-GAAP

5 Excluding service revenue; represents FY2019-2021

6

Represents global and 2021 data. Based on publicly available information

Disclaimer

Cutera Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 17:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
01:30pCutera : Company Overview Presentation
12:11pCutera, Inc. (cutr) Class Action Ale : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Dea..
05:46aCUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24..
06/08Cutr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cutera, Inc. Investors of a Class Action La..
06/07ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors to Secure Couns..
06/07Cutera, Inc. Announces Resignation of Joseph E. Whitters from the Board of Directors
06/07The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Cutr)
06/06Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action L..
06/06Cutr Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023 in th..
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cutera, Inc. - CUTR
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 264 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,63x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,56 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila A. Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet D. Widmann Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Vikram Kalidindi Varma Senior VP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-58.03%368
EL.EN. S.P.A.-24.35%928
LUTRONIC CORPORATION61.01%629
SISRAM MEDICAL LTD3.14%549
MODULIGHT OYJ22.09%106
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-18.75%43
