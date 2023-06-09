Cutera : Company Overview Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "goals," "potential," "objective," "would," the negative of these terms, or and other similar expressions intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward- looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Management bases all estimates as to events that may occur in the future upon their best judgment as of the date of this presentation. Whether or not such estimates may be achieved will depend upon us achieving our overall business objectives and the availability of funds. Actual results will vary from the estimates, and such variations may be material. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and for the market in which we operate are subject to a high degree of risk and uncertainty. By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of our business.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning system costs, and non- recurring legal and litigation costs, and the loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of operating performance. We use the metric as a measure of our Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including financial projections. We believe this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to us and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that our Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and other potential cash requirements. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. We compensate for these limitations by primarily relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Our definition of this measure is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.