Cutera, Inc. Acknowledges Receipt of Special Meeting Demand from Daniel Plants

CUTERA, INC. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today acknowledged receipt of, and issued the following response to, a demand by J. Daniel Plants to call a special meeting of stockholders.

In a letter dated April 3, 2023, Mr. Plants, in his capacity as Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), purported to call a special meeting of stockholders for the purpose of, among other items, removing the majority of Cutera’s directors without cause (the “Special Meeting Demand”).

On April 6, 2023, the Board established a special committee of independent directors of the Board (the “Special Committee”) to review the Special Meeting Demand and related matters. Consistent with their fiduciary duties, the members of the Special Committee will carefully review the Special Meeting Demand. The Special Committee remains committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders and will make a formal recommendation regarding the Special Meeting Demand in due course.

Stockholders are not required to take any action at this time.

Wilson Sonsini is acting as legal counsel to the Company. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

