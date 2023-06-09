Advanced search
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:23:34 2023-06-09 pm EDT
18.62 USD   +0.32%
Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Cutera, Inc.

06/09/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) common stock between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023. Cutera is a medical aesthetic device company that provides equipment for beauty treatments.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Misled Investors Regarding its Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants repeatedly assured investors that the Company would deliver sustainable revenue growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic while concealing that the Company maintained inadequate internal control over financial reporting and significant conflicts among certain members of the Company’s senior leadership and board of directors (the “Board”).

Beginning on January 9, 2023, investors began to learn the truth. On that day, the Company announced its failure to meet revenue guidance for 2022. On February 28, 2023, Cutera disclosed its inability to timely file its annual financial report with the SEC and that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. On March 16, 2023, Cutera announced it would not meet the extended deadline to file its annual report. Then, on March 24, 2023, Cutera disclosed its non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Beginning on April 7, 2023, the Company disclosed conflicts with Board members. Finally, on May 9, 2023, Cutera revealed disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2023 "due to execution challenges in the business." Each disclosure resulted in a decline in Cutera's stock price, which ultimately closed at $14.14 per share on May 11, 2023.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Cutera, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by July 24, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Cutera, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 264 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,63x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,56 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila A. Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet D. Widmann Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Vikram Kalidindi Varma Senior VP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-58.03%368
EL.EN. S.P.A.-24.35%928
LUTRONIC CORPORATION61.01%629
SISRAM MEDICAL LTD3.14%549
MODULIGHT OYJ22.09%106
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-18.75%43
