Cutera, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2022

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day.

To join the conference call, dial 1-800-319-4610 (domestic) or +1-631-891-4304 (international) and ask to join Cutera’s earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

