  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
45.52 USD   -0.28%
05:54pCutera, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2022
BU
10/14Stephens Reinstates Cutera at Overweight With $78 Price Target
MT
09/26Cutera : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cutera, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 3, 2022

10/20/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day.

To join the conference call, dial 1-800-319-4610 (domestic) or +1-631-891-4304 (international) and ask to join Cutera’s earnings conference call.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 260 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 894 M 894 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 97,4%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 45,52 $
Average target price 73,60 $
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David H. Mowry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rohan Seth Chief Financial Officer
James Daniel Plants Executive Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.10.48%894
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.22%198 092
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.62%187 601
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.24%75 400
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.30%58 639
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.10%54 885