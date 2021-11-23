Cutera, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22, until the end of the conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The pre-recorded fireside chat is also accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay following the conclusion of the conference.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has developed innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

