Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cutera, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

11/23/2021 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22, until the end of the conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The pre-recorded fireside chat is also accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay following the conclusion of the conference.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has developed innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CUTERA, INC.
03:21pCutera, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference
BU
11/10Cutera, Inc. to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the Stifel Healthcare Confere..
BU
11/08Canadian Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centre Adds Secret PRO by Cutera, Inc. for Tot..
CI
11/05NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/04CUTERA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
11/04Maxim Group Upgrades Cutera to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $60
MT
11/03Cutera Q3 Results Rise to Exceed Expectations, Raises Revenue Guidance -- Stock Up 2% A..
MT
11/03CUTERA : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Cutera, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Record Revenue and Iss..
PU
11/03CUTERA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 226 M - -
Net income 2021 6,69 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 143x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 744 M 744 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,41 $
Average target price 63,40 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David H. Mowry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rohan Seth Chief Financial Officer
James Daniel Plants Executive Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Timothy J. OShea Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.71.75%744
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC36.11%249 811
DANAHER CORPORATION41.23%224 184
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.94%121 718
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG56.65%83 039
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION25.88%71 699