Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03:32 2023-06-02 pm EDT
17.01 USD   +0.27%
01:56pCutera Investors : July 24, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
11:01aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
BU
10:17aCutera Celebrates One Year of Revolutionizing the Acne Market with AviClear During Acne Awareness Month
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cutera Investors: July 24, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

06/02/2023 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages investors in Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Cutera common stock (NASDAQ: CUTR) between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023 to contact us immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Cutera. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is July 24, 2023.

Class Period: February 17, 2021 – May 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 24, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/cutera

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

Cutera is a medical aesthetic device manufacturer that makes equipment for use in beauty treatments.

The securities class action alleges that Cutera made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cutera’s revenue growth was not as sustainable as the Company led investors to believe; (2) there was a significant conflict among the Company’s senior management and board of directors; and (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting.

On January 9, 2023, Cutera announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the full year 2022. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock fell 23.26% to close at $31.04 per share on January 9, 2023.

On February 28, 2023, Cutera announced that it would not be able to timely file its Form 10-K annual report for 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock fell approximately 1% to close at $32.22 per share on March 1, 2023.

On March 16, 2023, the Company announced that it would not be able to file its 2022 Form 10-K by the extended deadline and that there were material weaknesses relating to stock-based compensation. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock fell 12.53% to close at $24.36 per share on March 17, 2023.

On March 24, 2023, the Company disclosed that it received a notice from NASDAQ for failing to timely file its 2022 Form 10-K. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock fell 3.40% to close at $26.15 per share on March 27, 2023.

On April 12, 2023, the Company announced that it had terminated its Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, and replaced them with existing members of the board. In addition, the Company withdrew its financial guidance for 2023. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock fell 28.19% to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.

On May 9, 2023, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned. On this news, the price of Cutera common stock fell 30% over two trading days to close at $14.14 per share on May 11, 2023.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CUTERA, INC.
01:56pCutera Investors : July 24, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contac..
BU
11:01aBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors of Class Acti..
BU
10:17aCutera Celebrates One Year of Revolutionizing the Acne Market with AviClear During Acne..
AQ
05:46aCUTR Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cutera Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24..
PR
06/01Moore kuehn announces encourages cutera, inc. (cutr) investors to contact law firm
PR
06/01Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors of Class Acti..
BU
06/01Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing ..
BU
06/01Cutera® Celebrates One Year of Revolutionizing the Acne Market with AviClear® During Ac..
BU
06/01Cutr Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Cutera, Inc. Investors of a Class Action La..
PR
05/31FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders of ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 264 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 336 M 336 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,96 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila A. Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet D. Widmann Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Vikram Kalidindi Varma Senior VP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-61.65%336
EL.EN. S.P.A.-25.68%909
LUTRONIC CORPORATION43.80%541
SISRAM MEDICAL LTD0.45%535
MODULIGHT OYJ19.17%103
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.44%39
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer