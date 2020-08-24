Cutera : Reverses Aging, Unveils Powerful Technology

Fraxis PRO Marries CO 2 and Microneedling for Collagen Building + Total Skin Resurfacing

CUTERA, INC., (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of laser, light and other energy-based aesthetic systems, today announced the launch of its new powerful Fraxis PRO progressive dermal remodeling technology.

Fraxis PRO levels up traditional skin revitalization by uniquely combining two clinically proven technologies - fractional CO 2 for skin resurfacing and radiofrequency microneedling for total dermal remodeling - in a single device. By layering CO 2 laser energy with radiofrequency microneedling, Fraxis PRO treats an incredible range of skin conditions1 in as little as one session including:

Fine Lines

Wrinkles

Difficult to Treat Acne Scars

Burn Scars

Stretch Marks

While CO 2 fractionally ablates the outermost layers of the skin, the invasive RF reaches the deeper dermal layers. With this unique combination of gold-standard technologies, Cutera is able to treat the full thickness of the epidermis and dermis to address superficial photo-aging while also stimulating neocollagenesis and increasing hyaluronic acid production for smoother, more radiant and healthy skin.

“The greatest thing about the system is that it delivers the best of both worlds for skin remodeling,” says Ashish C. Bhatia, MD, FAAD, Associate Professor of Clinical Dermatology Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. “Whether you’re treating deep acne scars, just looking for a little firming, or a micro peel, Fraxis PRO gives the flexibility to treat all kinds of patient needs.”

“Fraxis PRO, a product designed to deliver best-in-class microneedling along with a combined fractional CO 2 laser platform,” says Jason Richey, President & COO. “We believe that this device will be well suited to meet the needs of our core customers in both plastic surgery and dermatological practices.”

With two headpiece sizes for each modality, Fraxis PRO is able to quickly and efficiently treat the entire face and body. The Fraxis PRO treatment types can be used alone or in concert based on patient needs and downtime tolerance, delivering unprecedented customization options, including:

Fraxis PRO Refine – This light RF treatment dispenses radiofrequency energy via small microneedles at varying depths of the skin. It addresses fine lines, large pores, wrinkles, stretch marks and acne scars in a series of 3-4 treatments that can be performed on all skin tones, any time of year, and has little to no down-time.

– This light RF treatment dispenses radiofrequency energy via small microneedles at varying depths of the skin. It addresses fine lines, large pores, wrinkles, stretch marks and acne scars in a series of 3-4 treatments that can be performed on all skin tones, any time of year, and has little to no down-time. Fraxis PRO Ultra-Light – This light laser peel provides gentle exfoliation via CO 2 laser technology. It’s a perfect prejuvenating treatment to prevent signs of aging or address current skin concerns, like uneven texture, dull skin tone, and overall complexion quality. A series of 3 sessions is recommended to smooth skin with little downtime.

– This light laser peel provides gentle exfoliation via CO laser technology. It’s a perfect prejuvenating treatment to prevent signs of aging or address current skin concerns, like uneven texture, dull skin tone, and overall complexion quality. A series of 3 sessions is recommended to smooth skin with little downtime. Fraxis PRO Ultra – This powerful CO 2 technology peels back years of aging by smoothing, brightening, and enhancing skin tone and texture. It also promotes collagen production to address scarring, and crepey skin through fractional skin resurfacing in a single treatment.

– This powerful CO technology peels back years of aging by smoothing, brightening, and enhancing skin tone and texture. It also promotes collagen production to address scarring, and crepey skin through fractional skin resurfacing in a single treatment. Fraxis PRO Revive – This signature treatment combines both CO 2 laser and RF microneedling technologies in the same session, delivering intense comprehensive skin renewal for aging skin. The Fraxis PRO Revive achieves dramatic results in 1-3 sessions and can be performed on fair to medium skin tones with up to a week of social downtime.

With a private practice in the Chicago area, Dr. Bhatia continues, “We are able to use the FP system for nearly all of our patients. The microneedle RF system allows treatment of all skin types for remodeling and rejuvenation. The fractional CO 2 is my go-to for micro peels as well as fractional resurfacing.”

For more information on Fraxis PRO or to find a physician near you visit www.cutera.com

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657- 5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit cutera.com.

