Cutera : Appoints Sheila Hopkins to its Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

Cutera Appoints Sheila Hopkins to its Board of Directors

BRISBANE, Calif., -- (BUSINESSWIRE) -May 17, 2021 - Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) ('Cutera' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Sheila Hopkins will be joining its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

'Sheila is an outstanding addition to our Board,' commented J. Daniel Plants, Chairman of Cutera. 'She is an accomplished executive with a keen strategic mind, which will be invaluable to the Company as Cutera enters the next phase of growth and evolution. We all look forward to working with Sheila.'

'This is an exciting time to join the Cutera team given the Company's growth plans,' said Ms. Hopkins. 'I look forward to bringing my experience to the Board and helping solidify Cutera's position as a global leader in the aesthetics space.'

Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, added: 'I am thrilled to welcome Sheila to the Cutera Board. Her broad commercial experience at multinational organizations will benefit Cutera as we continue to expand our portfolio and pursue additional growth opportunities across our global footprint.'

Ms. Hopkins currently serves on the Board of Directors of Prestige Consumer Healthcare and was previously a director of Warnaco, Inc. She served as Executive Vice President and President, Global Vision Care, for Bausch + Lomb from 2011 until her retirement in 2013. Prior to that, she spent 14 years at Colgate-Palmolive, where she held several senior management positions including Vice President and General Manager, Personal Care, and Vice President, Global Business Development. She has also held senior marketing and sales positions at Procter & Gamble and Tambrands.

Ms. Hopkins earned her Bachelor of Arts in History from Wellesley College.

About Cutera

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

