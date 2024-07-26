CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m ET) that same day.

Participants can register for the conference call by following registration link. Upon registering, a calendar booking will be provided by email including the dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the call. Using this process will by-pass the operator and avoid the call queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call.

If participants prefer to dial in and speak with an operator, dial Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274 or +1-647-484-8814. It is recommended that you call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time if you are using one of these operator-assisted phone numbers.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed form the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Cutera, Inc.

Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. For over 25 years, Cutera has strived to improve lives through medical aesthetic technologies that are driven by science and powered through partnerships. For more information, call 1-888-4-CUTERA or visit Cutera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240726500106/en/