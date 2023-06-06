Advanced search
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
17.39 USD   +4.57%
04:23pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)
BU
05:46aCutr Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 24, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. Shareholders
PR
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cutera, Inc. - CUTR
PR
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)

06/06/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 24, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR) common stock between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Cutera investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Cutera-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 28, 2023, after the market closed, Cutera announced that it was unable to timely file its 2022 Annual Report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified “material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to ineffective information technology general controls and ineffective inventory count controls.” On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $0.32, or 1%, to close at $32.11 per share on March 1, 2023.

Then, on March 16, 2023, Cutera disclosed that it had identified additional material weaknesses related to stock-based compensation. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $3.49, or 12.5%, to close at $25.36 per share on March 17, 2023.

Then, on April 7, 2023, the Company announced that its Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board had demanded a special meeting of the Company’s stockholders to vote on the removal of five members of the Company’s Board.

On April 12, 2023, Cutera revealed that it terminated the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, as well as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. In connection with this announcement, Cutera also withdrew its full-year 2023 financial guidance. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $7.63, or 28.1%, to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.

Then, on May 9, 2023, Cutera reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2023, stating that it was “below expectations due to execution challenges in the business.” Furthermore, the Company announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $6.06, or 30%, to close at $14.14 per share on May 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth; (2) failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board; (3) failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cutera common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 24, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
