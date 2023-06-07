Advanced search
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:04 2023-06-07 pm EDT
19.85 USD   +14.12%
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CUTR
NE
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of Cutera, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of July 24, 2023 - (nasdaq : Cutr)
PR
06/06Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)
BU
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cutera, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CUTR

06/07/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important July 24, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cutera securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Cutera class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16520 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 24, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) overstated the sustainability of Cutera's revenue growth; (2) failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company's senior leadership and Board; (3) failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered significant damages. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Cutera class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16520 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169108


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 264 M - -
Net income 2023 -66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,28x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 345 M 345 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,39 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila A. Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Janet D. Widmann Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Vikram Kalidindi Varma Senior VP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-60.67%345
EL.EN. S.P.A.-24.21%923
LUTRONIC CORPORATION53.16%573
SISRAM MEDICAL LTD3.48%550
MODULIGHT OYJ23.94%107
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC.-26.56%40
