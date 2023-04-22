Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cutera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTR   US2321091082

CUTERA, INC.

(CUTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
22.29 USD   +1.13%
10:21aSecurities Investigation Alert : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Investors
BU
04/20Cutera Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Cutera Directors J. Daniel Plants and David Mowry Respond to Special Committee's Attempt to Rewrite History
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Securities Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Investors

04/22/2023 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera”).

On April 12, 2023, Cutera announced the termination of its Executive Chairman and CEO for cause, on the recommendation of a special committee and the majority of its board of directors. Following this news, Cutera’s stock price fell over 27%, closing at $19.44 on April 12, compared to its close of $27.07 on April 11, 2023.

Then, after trading hours on April 18, 2023, in response to the April 12, 2023, press release by Cutera’s special committee, two Cutera directors (including the founder and CIO of hedge fund Voce Capital Management LLC) - who together own approximately 7.0% of Cutera’s outstanding shares - issued a statement indicating that Cutera’s April 12, 2023 press release “contains numerous misleading, incomplete and untrue statements.” Following this news, Cutera’s stock price fell and continued to fall in the subsequent trading days, to close at $22.29 on April 21, 2023.

If you are a Cutera investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at info@ktmc.com. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/cutera-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=cutr&mktm=r

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CUTERA, INC.
10:21aSecurities Investigation Alert : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Secur..
BU
04/20Cutera Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Cutera Directors J. Daniel Plants and David Mowry Respond to Special Committee's Attemp..
BU
04/18J. Daniel Plants and David Mowry Respond to Cutera Special Committee’s Attempt to ..
CI
04/18Cutera, Inc.'s Special Committee Updates Stockholders on Its Recent Steps to Protect St..
AQ
04/17Industry leader honors legacy of revolutionary and groundbreaking first-to-market produ..
AQ
04/17Cutera, Inc Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
CI
04/17Cutera Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17Cutera, Inc.'s Special Committee Updates Stockholders on Its Recent Steps to Protect St..
BU
04/17Cutera Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Innovation
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUTERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 282 M - -
Net income 2023 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart CUTERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cutera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUTERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,29 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheila A. Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rohan Seth Chief Financial Officer
Janet D. Widmann Chairman
Michael Karavitis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Charles Guy Thier Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTERA, INC.-49.59%441
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.81%220 496
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.44%184 325
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.14%105 197
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.46%73 462
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG19.50%68 621
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer