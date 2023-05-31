Advanced search
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors
BU
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate
PR
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors
BU
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Investors

05/31/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR) common stock between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Cutera investors have until July 24, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 28, 2023, after the market closed, Cutera announced that it was unable to timely file its 2022 Annual Report. The Company also disclosed that it had identified “material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to ineffective information technology general controls and ineffective inventory count controls.” On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $0.32, or 1%, to close at $32.11 per share on March 1, 2023.

Then, on March 16, 2023, Cutera disclosed that it had identified additional material weaknesses related to stock-based compensation. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $3.49, or 12.5%, to close at $25.36 per share on March 17, 2023.

Then, on April 7, 2023, the Company announced that its Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board had demanded a special meeting of the Company’s stockholders to vote on the removal of five members of the Company’s Board.

On April 12, 2023, Cutera revealed that it terminated the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, as well as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. In connection with this announcement, Cutera also withdrew its full-year 2023 financial guidance. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $7.63, or 28.1%, to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.

Then, on May 9, 2023, Cutera reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2023, stating that it was “below expectations due to execution challenges in the business.” Furthermore, the Company announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned. On this news, Cutera’s stock price fell $6.06, or 30%, to close at $14.14 per share on May 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth; (2) failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board; (3) failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Cutera securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 23, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Cutera securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
