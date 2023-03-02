Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cutix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
2.200 NGN    0.00%
08:42aCutix : Board meeting resolution
PU
02/20Cutix : Cutix plc- notice of change in date of board meeting
PU
02/01Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTIX : 9 MONTHS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023

03/02/2023 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST JANUARY, 2023

CUTIX PLC

Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended January 31,2023

1

CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONTENTS

PAGE

Financial Highlight

3

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Statement of Financial Position

5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6 - 7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Financial Statements

9 - 18

Value Added Statement

20

Free Float

21

2

CUTIX PLC Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31st January 2023

CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST JANUARY 2023

Group

Unaudited

Unaudited

Increase/ (Decrease)

31/01/2023

31/01/2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Total Assets

5,262,596

4,807,781

454,815

9%

Total Liabilities

1,821,904

2,117,985

(296,081)

-14%

Net Assets

3,440,692

2,689,797

750,896

28%

Capital Expenditure

226,902

98,485

128,417

130%

Paid-up Share Capital

1,761,322

880,661

880,661

100%

Total Equity

3,440,692

2,689,797

750,896

28%

No. of Shares in Issue(units)

3,522,644

1,761,322

1,761,322

100%

Revenue

7,067,067

5,485,194

1,581,873

29%

Profit Before Taxation

1,061,413

798,205

263,208

33%

Taxation - Income Tax

(344,959)

(255,426)

(89,534)

35%

Profit After Taxation

716,454

542,779

173,674

32%

Per Share Data:

Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)

20

31

(11)

-35%

Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)

20

15

5

65%

Total assets per share (kobo)

149

273

(124)

-45%

Share price (Kobo)

206

205

1

0%

CUTIX PLC

Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31st January 2023

3

CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST JANUARY 2023

Group

Company

3 months

9 Months

3 months

9 Months

Audited

3 months

9 Months

3 months

9 Months

Audited

01/11/22-

01/05/2022 -

1/11/21-

ended

01/05/2021-

01/11/22-

01/05/2022 -

1/11/21-

ended

01/05/2022-

31/01/23

31/01/2023

31/01/22

31/01/2022

30/04/2022

31/01/23

31/01/2023

31/01/2022

31/01/2022

30/04/2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

2,646,762

7,067,067

1,993,404

5,485,194

7,867,764

2,645,667

7,030,282

1,991,074

5,470,153

7,852,391

Cost of Sales

7

(1,852,868)

(5,209,834)

(1,466,478)

(3,924,188)

(5,745,456)

(1,851,142)

(5,188,135)

(1,465,232)

(3,913,107)

(5,732,425)

Gross Profit

793,894

1,857,234

526,926

1,561,006

2,122,308

794,525

1,842,147

525,842

1,557,046

2,119,966

Distribution

Expenses

8

(40,259)

(108,280)

(71,846)

(142,255)

(163,802)

(40,259)

(107,977)

(71,704)

(141,452)

(162,998)

Administrative

Expenses

9

(195,496)

(576,905)

(175,251)

(513,605)

(670,293)

(193,288)

(569,626)

(176,039)

(510,623)

(664,028)

Operating (Loss)/ Profit

558,139

1,172,049

279,829

905,146

1,288,213

560,978

1,164,544

278,099

904,971

1,292,939

Other Income

10

3,860

37,335

6,372

54,964

83,150

3,805

36,948

6,372

54,964

82,585

Finance Cost

11

(55,392)

(147,971)

(40,449)

161,899

(213,722)

(55,392)

(147,971)

(40,449)

(161,899)

(213,722)

Profit Before Tax

12

506,607

1,061,413

245,752

798,205

1,157,642

509,391

1,053,521

244,022

798,036

1,161,802

Income Tax Expense

13

(164,647)

(344,959)

(78,641)

(255,426)

(371,335)

(165,552)

(337,127)

(78,087)

(255,372)

(371,335)

Profit for the Year

341,960

716,454

167,111

542,779

786,307

343,839

716,394

165,935

542,665

790,467

Other Comprehensive Income

Goodwill written off

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

Total Comprehensive Income

341,960

716,454

167,111

542,779

786,307

343,839

716,394

165,935

542,665

790,467

Share (Kobo) -

Basic

10

20

9

31

22

10

20

9

31

22

The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.

CUTIX PLC

Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31st January 2023

4

CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31ST JANUARY, 2023

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited as

Unaudited

Audited as

as at

Unaudited as at

at

Unaudited as at

as at

at

31/01/2023

31/01/2022

30/04/2022

31/01/2023

31/01/2022

30/04/2022

Assets:

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

14

1,121,338

934,198

1,054,801

994,890

811,566

927,040

Intangible Assets

15

1,897

3,415

3,035

1,897

3,415

3,035

Long Term Prepayments

16

7,200

1,615

1,092

7,200

1,615

1,092

Investment

17

-

113,463

152,344

143,383

Total Non-Current Assets

1,130,435

939,228

1,058,928

1,117,450

968,940

1,074,550

Current Assets

Inventories

18

2,993,098

2,370,481

2,754,237

2,978,491

2,340,530

2,718,392

Trade and other Receivables

19

919,736

1,320,960

1,165,944

914,420

1,320,940

1,160,583

Other Prepayments

20

39,780

7,806

12,354

39,780

7,806

12,354

Cash and Bank Balances

21.1

179,547

169,306

124,637

169,476

166,207

120,592

Total Current Assets

4,132,161

3,868,553

4,057,172

4,102,166

3,835,483

4,011,921

Total Assets

5,262,596

4,807,781

5,116,100

5,219,616

4,804,423

5,086,471

Equity and Liabilities

Equity:

Capital and Reserves

Share Capital

23

Retained Earnings

24

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,761,322

880,661

1,761,322

1,679,370

1,809,136

943,134

3,440,692

2,689,797

2,704,456

1,761,322 880,661 1,761,322

1,734,183 1,867,509 1,005,838

3,495,505 2,748,170 2,767,160

Liabilities:

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liabilities

13.3

214,267

200,848

214,267

210,185

196,766

210,185

Total Non-Current Liabilities

214,267

200,848

214,267

210,185

196,766

210,185

Current Liabilities

Short Term Borrowings

25

940,361

1,384,704

1,078,389

940,361

1,384,704

1,053,511

Trade and other Payables

22

667,205

532,403

749,020

573,496

474,751

685,648

Current Tax Liabilities

13.1

70

30

369,969

70

30

369,969

Total Current Liabilities

1,607,637

1,917,137

2,197,378

1,513,927

1,859,485

2,109,127

Total Liabilities

1,821,904

2,117,985

2,411,644

1,724,112

2,056,251

2,319,312

Total Equity and Liabilities

5,262,596

4,807,781

5,116,100

5,219,616

4,804,423

5,086,471

The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 7 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 8 to 18 were approved by the Board of Directors on March 1st 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Amb. Okwudili Nwosu

Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye

Mrs. Ebere Nwabueze

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2019/NSE/00000019801

FRC/2016/ICSAN/00000015363

FRC/2021/001/00000025337

CUTIX PLC

Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31st January 2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 15:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CUTIX PLC
08:42aCutix : Board meeting resolution
PU
02/20Cutix : Cutix plc- notice of change in date of board meeting
PU
02/01Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
01/25Cutix : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
2022Cutix Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October ..
CI
2022Cutix : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2023
PU
2022Cutix : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
2022Cutix : Notice of board meeting closed period and
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 868 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2022 786 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 7 750 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart CUTIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Cutix Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ijeoma Agnes Oduonye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Favour Otti Head-Finance & Accounts
Okwudili Odi Nwosu Chairman
Chidimma Udeh Head-Administration
Ijeoma Chichebe Ezeasor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTIX PLC9.45%17
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.5.80%10 312
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-19.83%5 444
NEXANS9.59%4 267
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION40.31%3 567
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.19.82%2 471