CUTIX : 9 MONTHS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023
CUTIX PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST JANUARY, 2023
CUTIX PLC
Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the period ended January 31,2023
1
CUTIX PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONTENTS
PAGE
Financial Highlight
|
3
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
4
Statement of Financial Position
|
5
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
6 - 7
Statement of Cash Flows
|
8
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
9 - 18
Value Added Statement
|
20
Free Float
|
21
2
CUTIX PLC Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31st January 2023
CUTIX PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST JANUARY 2023
Group
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
Increase/ (Decrease)
|
31/01/2023
|
31/01/2022
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
%
Total Assets
|
5,262,596
|
4,807,781
|
454,815
|
9%
Total Liabilities
|
1,821,904
|
2,117,985
|
(296,081)
|
-14%
Net Assets
|
3,440,692
|
2,689,797
|
750,896
|
28%
Capital Expenditure
|
226,902
|
98,485
|
128,417
|
130%
Paid-up Share Capital
|
1,761,322
|
880,661
|
880,661
|
100%
Total Equity
|
3,440,692
|
2,689,797
|
750,896
|
28%
No. of Shares in Issue(units)
|
3,522,644
|
1,761,322
|
1,761,322
|
100%
Revenue
|
7,067,067
|
5,485,194
|
1,581,873
|
29%
Profit Before Taxation
|
1,061,413
|
798,205
|
263,208
|
33%
Taxation - Income Tax
|
(344,959)
|
(255,426)
|
(89,534)
|
35%
Profit After Taxation
|
716,454
|
542,779
|
173,674
|
32%
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)
|
20
|
31
|
(11)
|
-35%
Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)
|
20
|
15
|
5
|
65%
Total assets per share (kobo)
|
149
|
|
273
|
(124)
|
-45%
Share price (Kobo)
|
206
|
205
|
1
|
0%
3
CUTIX PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST JANUARY 2023
Group
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
3 months
|
9 Months
|
|
3 months
|
9 Months
|
Audited
|
3 months
|
9 Months
|
3 months
|
9 Months
|
Audited
|
01/11/22-
|
01/05/2022 -
|
1/11/21-
|
ended
|
01/05/2021-
|
01/11/22-
|
01/05/2022 -
|
1/11/21-
|
ended
|
01/05/2022-
|
31/01/23
|
31/01/2023
|
31/01/22
|
31/01/2022
|
30/04/2022
|
31/01/23
|
31/01/2023
|
31/01/2022
|
31/01/2022
|
|
30/04/2022
|
Notes
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Revenue
|
6
|
|
2,646,762
|
7,067,067
|
1,993,404
|
5,485,194
|
7,867,764
|
2,645,667
|
7,030,282
|
1,991,074
|
5,470,153
|
|
7,852,391
|
Cost of Sales
|
7
|
|
(1,852,868)
|
(5,209,834)
|
(1,466,478)
|
(3,924,188)
|
(5,745,456)
|
(1,851,142)
|
(5,188,135)
|
(1,465,232)
|
(3,913,107)
|
|
(5,732,425)
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
793,894
|
1,857,234
|
526,926
|
1,561,006
|
2,122,308
|
794,525
|
1,842,147
|
525,842
|
1,557,046
|
|
2,119,966
|
|
8
|
|
(40,259)
|
(108,280)
|
(71,846)
|
(142,255)
|
(163,802)
|
(40,259)
|
(107,977)
|
(71,704)
|
(141,452)
|
|
(162,998)
|
|
9
|
|
(195,496)
|
(576,905)
|
|
(175,251)
|
(513,605)
|
(670,293)
|
(193,288)
|
(569,626)
|
(176,039)
|
(510,623)
|
|
(664,028)
|
Operating (Loss)/ Profit
|
|
558,139
|
1,172,049
|
|
279,829
|
905,146
|
1,288,213
|
560,978
|
1,164,544
|
278,099
|
904,971
|
|
1,292,939
|
Other Income
|
10
|
|
3,860
|
37,335
|
6,372
|
54,964
|
83,150
|
3,805
|
36,948
|
6,372
|
54,964
|
|
82,585
|
Finance Cost
|
11
|
|
(55,392)
|
(147,971)
|
|
(40,449)
|
161,899
|
(213,722)
|
(55,392)
|
(147,971)
|
(40,449)
|
(161,899)
|
|
(213,722)
|
Profit Before Tax
|
12
|
|
506,607
|
1,061,413
|
|
245,752
|
798,205
|
1,157,642
|
509,391
|
1,053,521
|
244,022
|
798,036
|
|
1,161,802
|
Income Tax Expense
|
13
|
|
(164,647)
|
(344,959)
|
|
(78,641)
|
(255,426)
|
(371,335)
|
(165,552)
|
(337,127)
|
(78,087)
|
(255,372)
|
|
(371,335)
|
Profit for the Year
|
|
|
341,960
|
716,454
|
|
167,111
|
542,779
|
786,307
|
343,839
|
716,394
|
165,935
|
542,665
|
|
790,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
341,960
|
716,454
|
167,111
|
542,779
|
786,307
|
343,839
|
716,394
|
165,935
|
542,665
|
|
790,467
|
Basic
|
|
|
10
|
20
|
9
|
31
|
22
|
10
|
20
|
9
|
31
|
|
22
|
The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.
|
Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31st January 2023
|
4
CUTIX PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31ST JANUARY, 2023
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Audited as
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited as
|
as at
|
|
Unaudited as at
|
at
|
|
Unaudited as at
|
as at
|
at
|
31/01/2023
|
31/01/2022
|
30/04/2022
|
31/01/2023
|
31/01/2022
|
|
30/04/2022
|
|
Note
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
14
|
1,121,338
|
934,198
|
1,054,801
|
|
994,890
|
811,566
|
|
927,040
|
Intangible Assets
|
15
|
1,897
|
3,415
|
3,035
|
|
1,897
|
3,415
|
|
3,035
|
Long Term Prepayments
|
16
|
7,200
|
1,615
|
1,092
|
|
7,200
|
1,615
|
|
1,092
|
Investment
|
17
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
113,463
|
152,344
|
|
143,383
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
|
1,130,435
|
939,228
|
1,058,928
|
|
1,117,450
|
968,940
|
|
1,074,550
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
18
|
2,993,098
|
2,370,481
|
2,754,237
|
|
2,978,491
|
2,340,530
|
|
2,718,392
|
Trade and other Receivables
|
19
|
919,736
|
1,320,960
|
1,165,944
|
|
914,420
|
1,320,940
|
|
1,160,583
|
Other Prepayments
|
20
|
39,780
|
7,806
|
12,354
|
|
39,780
|
7,806
|
|
12,354
|
Cash and Bank Balances
|
21.1
|
179,547
|
|
169,306
|
124,637
|
|
169,476
|
166,207
|
|
120,592
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
4,132,161
|
3,868,553
|
4,057,172
|
|
4,102,166
|
3,835,483
|
|
4,011,921
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,262,596
|
4,807,781
|
5,116,100
|
|
5,219,616
|
4,804,423
|
|
5,086,471
|
|
Share Capital
|
23
|
Retained Earnings
|
24
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
1,761,322
|
880,661
|
1,761,322
|
1,679,370
|
|
1,809,136
|
943,134
|
3,440,692
|
2,689,797
|
2,704,456
1,761,322 880,661 1,761,322
1,734,183 1,867,509 1,005,838
3,495,505 2,748,170 2,767,160
Deferred Tax Liabilities
|
13.3
|
214,267
|
200,848
|
214,267
|
210,185
|
196,766
|
210,185
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
214,267
|
200,848
|
214,267
|
210,185
|
196,766
|
210,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short Term Borrowings
|
25
|
940,361
|
1,384,704
|
1,078,389
|
|
940,361
|
1,384,704
|
|
1,053,511
|
Trade and other Payables
|
22
|
667,205
|
532,403
|
749,020
|
|
573,496
|
474,751
|
|
685,648
|
Current Tax Liabilities
|
13.1
|
70
|
30
|
369,969
|
|
70
|
30
|
|
369,969
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
1,607,637
|
1,917,137
|
2,197,378
|
|
1,513,927
|
1,859,485
|
|
2,109,127
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
1,821,904
|
2,117,985
|
2,411,644
|
|
1,724,112
|
2,056,251
|
2,319,312
|
|
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,262,596
|
4,807,781
|
5,116,100
|
5,219,616
|
4,804,423
|
5,086,471
|
The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 7 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 8 to 18 were approved by the Board of Directors on March 1st 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
|
Amb. Okwudili Nwosu
|
|
Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye
|
|
Mrs. Ebere Nwabueze
|
Chairman
|
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
FRC/2019/NSE/00000019801
|
|
FRC/2016/ICSAN/00000015363
|
|
FRC/2021/001/00000025337
|
Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period Ended 31st January 2023
|
5
|Sales 2022
|
7 868 M
17,1 M
17,1 M
|Net income 2022
|
786 M
1,71 M
1,71 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
980 M
2,13 M
2,13 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,9x
|Yield 2022
|4,10%
|Capitalization
|
7 750 M
16,8 M
16,8 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,79x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,22x
|Nbr of Employees
|241
|Free-Float
|49,5%
