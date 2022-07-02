Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cutix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
2.470 NGN   +9.78%
05:53aCUTIX : Corporate action announcement
PU
06/30CUTIX : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
06/24CUTIX : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTIX : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

07/02/2022 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

CUTIX PLC HEREBY ANNOUNCES AS FOLLOWS:

PERIOD ENDED

30 APRIL 2022

Proposed Dividend

A Final Dividend of 10 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from August 22, 2022, to Friday 26,

2022

Qualification Date

August 19, 2022

Payment Date

On August 31, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at August 19, 2022 and who have

completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

Registration

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Formwhich is also

available on our website: www.cutixplc.com.ng, complete and submit to the

Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Shareholders with unclaimed dividend are advised to mandate their account and

Dividend

inform the Registrar. List of unclaimed dividend can be found in the Company's

Warrants

and

website.

Share Certificates

Date of

General

The Annual General Meeting will be held on August 26, 2022, at held at Anaedo

Meeting

Social Club Hall, 20, Ezenwegbu Road, Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State at 11.00 am

Registrar

Crescent Registrars Ltd,

23, Olusoji Idowu Street, Ilupeju, Lagos,

(behind Mutual Benefit Insurance Head office)

Phone Number: 01-453-8671 or 01-453-8674

Email: info@crescentregistrars.com

Website: www.edcregistrars.com.ng

Investor Relations

Chinwendu Nwokporo

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi

Anambra State.

Telephone: 046-281-199,0702-644-5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng

Website: www.cutixplc.com.ng

Dated this 2nd day of July 2022

Chinwendu Nwokporo

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 09:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CUTIX PLC
05:53aCUTIX : Corporate action announcement
PU
06/30CUTIX : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
06/24CUTIX : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
05/27Cutix Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended April 30, 2022
CI
05/27Cutix Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
05/26CUTIX : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
04/26CUTIX : Directors dealings
PU
04/21CUTIX : Cutix plc - notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
04/14CUTIX : Directors dealings
PU
04/12CUTIX : Directors dealings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 879 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net income 2022 808 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
Net Debt 2022 1 092 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 701 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart CUTIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Cutix Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ijeoma Oduonye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Favour Otti Head-Finance & Accounts
Okwudili Odi Nwosu Chairman
Chidimma Udeh Head-Administration
Ijeoma Chichebe Ezeasor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTIX PLC-6.44%21
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.47.54%7 746
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-20.84%7 115
NEXANS-12.29%3 418
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-30.01%2 389
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-27.38%2 014