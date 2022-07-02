CUTIX : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

A Final Dividend of 10 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from August 22, 2022, to Friday 26,

On August 31, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose