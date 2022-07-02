|
CUTIX : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT
17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769
Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001
CUTIX PLC HEREBY ANNOUNCES AS FOLLOWS:

PERIOD ENDED

30 APRIL 2022

Proposed Dividend

A Final Dividend of 10 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate



withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in



the Register of Members as at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from August 22, 2022, to Friday 26,



2022

Qualification Date

August 19, 2022

Payment Date

On August 31, 2022, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose



names appear on the Register of Members as at August 19, 2022 and who have



completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their



dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

Registration

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Formwhich is also



available on our website: www.cutixplc.com.ng, complete and submit to the



Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed


Shareholders with unclaimed dividend are advised to mandate their account and
|
Dividend


inform the Registrar. List of unclaimed dividend can be found in the Company's
|
Warrants

and

website.

Share Certificates


Date of

General

The Annual General Meeting will be held on August 26, 2022, at held at Anaedo
|
Meeting


Social Club Hall, 20, Ezenwegbu Road, Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State at 11.00 am
|
Registrar


Crescent Registrars Ltd,
|


23, Olusoji Idowu Street, Ilupeju, Lagos,
|


(behind Mutual Benefit Insurance Head office)
|


Phone Number: 01-453-8671 or 01-453-8674
|


Email: info@crescentregistrars.com
|


Website: www.edcregistrars.com.ng
|
Investor Relations

Chinwendu Nwokporo
|


17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi
|


Anambra State.
|


Telephone: 046-281-199,0702-644-5769
|


Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng
|


Website: www.cutixplc.com.ng
Dated this 2nd day of July 2022
Chinwendu Nwokporo
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu







