    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-19
2.260 NGN   -7.00%
12:49pCUTIX : Cutix plc - notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
04/14CUTIX : Directors dealings
PU
04/12CUTIX : Directors dealings
PU
CUTIX : CUTIX PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

04/21/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng Website:www.cutixplc.com.ngTIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; April 21, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc (the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to hold on Friday, May 20, 2022 to consider amongst other things, approve the Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q4 UFS) for the period ending April 30, 2022.

Consequently, in compliance with the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Company hereby announces the commencement of a Closed Period for trading on its shares from Sunday, May 1, 2022 until twenty-four hours after the release of the Q4 UFS and the Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 30 April 2022 (2022 AFS) to the general public.

All Cutix Plc's insiders and related persons are prohibited from dealing on the Company's shares until 24 hours after the fourth quarter unaudited financial statements and the 2022 AFS have been made public.

For: CUTIX PLC

Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 16:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 750 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net income 2021 594 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
Net Debt 2021 1 434 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,55x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 7 961 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 49,5%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTIX PLC-14.39%19
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-7.10%8 800
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-11.26%4 864
NEXANS-4.08%3 901
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-39.00%2 633
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-32.88%2 392