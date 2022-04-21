CUTIX : CUTIX PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng Website:www.cutixplc.com.ngTIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; April 21, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc (the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to hold on Friday, May 20, 2022 to consider amongst other things, approve the Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q4 UFS) for the period ending April 30, 2022.

Consequently, in compliance with the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Company hereby announces the commencement of a Closed Period for trading on its shares from Sunday, May 1, 2022 until twenty-four hours after the release of the Q4 UFS and the Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 30 April 2022 (2022 AFS) to the general public.

All Cutix Plc's insiders and related persons are prohibited from dealing on the Company's shares until 24 hours after the fourth quarter unaudited financial statements and the 2022 AFS have been made public.

For: CUTIX PLC

Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu