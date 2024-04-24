17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; April 24, 2024

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc (the Company) hereby notifies The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 23, 2024, to consider amongst other things, approval of the Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q4 UFS) for the period ending April 30, 2024.

Consequently, in compliance with the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Company hereby announces the commencement of a Closed Period for trading on its shares from Wednesday, May 1, 2024, until twenty-four hours after the release of the Q4 UFS to the general public.

All Cutix Plc's insiders and related persons are prohibited from dealing in the Company's shares until 24 hours after the Q4 UFS has been made public.

For: CUTIX PLC

Augustina Okeke (ACIS)

Company Secretary

Director: Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Mr. A. Olushekun, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Sir M. Umego, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. I. Uzodike