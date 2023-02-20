CUTIX : CUTIX PLC- NOTICE OF CHANGE IN DATE OF BOARD MEETING

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769 Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN DATE OF BOARD MEETING OF CUTIX PLC

Further to the previous notice of January 25, 2023 on the Board Meeting of Cutix Plc (the Company) in line with the Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange), we hereby inform the Exchange and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Cutix Plc earlier scheduled for Thursday, February 23, 2023, to amongst others consider and approve the Company's third quarter Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended January 31, 2023 has been rescheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10.30 am. This is to enable Directors of the Company to fully participate in the upcoming general election.

The Company's Closed Period which commenced on February 1, 2023, will continue until 24 hours after the Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements have been made public in line with Rulebook NGX.

