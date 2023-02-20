Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cutix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
2.100 NGN   +2.44%
02/01Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
01/25Cutix : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTIX : CUTIX PLC- NOTICE OF CHANGE IN DATE OF BOARD MEETING

02/20/2023 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769 Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; February 20, 2023

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN DATE OF BOARD MEETING OF CUTIX PLC

Further to the previous notice of January 25, 2023 on the Board Meeting of Cutix Plc (the Company) in line with the Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange), we hereby inform the Exchange and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Cutix Plc earlier scheduled for Thursday, February 23, 2023, to amongst others consider and approve the Company's third quarter Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended January 31, 2023 has been rescheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10.30 am. This is to enable Directors of the Company to fully participate in the upcoming general election.

The Company's Closed Period which commenced on February 1, 2023, will continue until 24 hours after the Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements have been made public in line with Rulebook NGX.

Thank you.

For: CUTIX PLC

Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 18:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CUTIX PLC
02/01Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
01/25Cutix : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
2022Cutix Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October ..
CI
2022Cutix : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2023
PU
2022Cutix : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
2022Cutix : Notice of board meeting closed period and
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
2022Cutix : Earnings forecast
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 868 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2022 786 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 7 398 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart CUTIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Cutix Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ijeoma Agnes Oduonye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Favour Otti Head-Finance & Accounts
Okwudili Odi Nwosu Chairman
Chidimma Udeh Head-Administration
Ijeoma Chichebe Ezeasor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTIX PLC4.48%16
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.8.77%10 593
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-19.81%5 486
NEXANS12.67%4 383
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION45.11%3 647
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.21.81%2 517