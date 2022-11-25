Advanced search
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
2022-11-23
2.030 NGN   +0.50%
Cutix : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
10/25Cutix : Notice of board meeting closed period and
PU
10/21Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
CUTIX : CUTIX PLC - RESOLUTION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

11/25/2022 | 09:24am EST
17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769 Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; 25 August 2022

OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc ("the Company") wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the 157th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, November 24, 2022 as scheduled.

The Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q2 UFS) for the period ended October 31, 2022, amongst other matters were considered and approved by the Board subject to a few amendments.

The Q2 UFS will be filed with the NGX on or before the close of work on November 30, 2022. Consequently, the closed period earlier announced by the Company will subsist until 24 hours after the UFS has been made public.

Statement on Investors' Relations

Cutix Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: www.cutixplc.com.ng The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail via secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng; or telephone on: +234 8035 007 826 for any investment related inquiry.

For: CUTIX PLC

Nwokporo Chinwendu (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 14:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
