  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cutix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
2.500 NGN   +4.17%
02:31pCutix : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
04/26Cutix : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
04/12Cutix : Directorsdealings
PU
CUTIX : CUTIX PLC - RESOLUTION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

05/26/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769 Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; 26th May 2023

OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc ("the Company") wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the 159th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, as scheduled.

The Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q4 UFS) for the period ended April 30, 2023, amongst other matters were considered and approved by the Board subject to few amendments.

The Q4 UFS will be filed with the NGX on or before close of work on May 31, 2023. Consequently, the closed period earlier announced by the Company will subsist until 24 hours after the fourth quarter unaudited financial statements and the 2023 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) have been made public.

Statement on Investors' Relations

Cutix Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: "www.cutixplc.com.ng" The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail via secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng; or telephone on 0803 500 7826 for any investment related inquiry.

For: CUTIX PLC

Nwokporo Chinwendu (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 18:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 868 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2022 786 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 8 454 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart CUTIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Cutix Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ijeoma Agnes Oduonye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Favour Otti Head-Finance & Accounts
Okwudili Odi Nwosu Chairman
Chidimma Udeh Head-Administration
Ijeoma Chichebe Ezeasor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTIX PLC24.38%18
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.1.24%9 923
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-23.34%5 266
NEXANS-12.61%3 440
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION17.64%3 064
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.27.27%2 711
fermer