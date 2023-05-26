CUTIX : CUTIX PLC - RESOLUTION OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769 Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; 26th May 2023

OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc ("the Company") wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the 159th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, as scheduled.

The Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q4 UFS) for the period ended April 30, 2023, amongst other matters were considered and approved by the Board subject to few amendments.

The Q4 UFS will be filed with the NGX on or before close of work on May 31, 2023. Consequently, the closed period earlier announced by the Company will subsist until 24 hours after the fourth quarter unaudited financial statements and the 2023 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) have been made public.

Statement on Investors' Relations

Cutix Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: "www.cutixplc.com.ng" The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail via secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng; or telephone on 0803 500 7826 for any investment related inquiry.

For: CUTIX PLC

Nwokporo Chinwendu (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu