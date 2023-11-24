17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769 Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; 24th November, 2023

OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc ("the Company") wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the 161st meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, November 23, 2023, as scheduled.

The Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q2 UFS) for the period ended October 31, 2023, amongst other matters were considered and approved by the Board subject to few amendments.

The Q2 UFS will be filed with the NGX on or before close of work on November 30, 2023. Consequently, the closed period earlier announced by the Company will subsist until 24 hours after the Q2 UFS have been made public.

Statement on Investors' Relations

Cutix Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: "www.cutixplc.com.ng" The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail via secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng; or telephone on 0702 644 5769 for any investment related inquiry.

For: CUTIX PLC

Nwokporo Chinwendu (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Sir M Umego, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. I. Uzodike