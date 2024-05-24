17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769 Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; 24th May, 2024

OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc ("the Company") wishes to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the 163rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, as scheduled.

The Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q4 UFS) for the period ended April 30, 2024, amongst other matters were considered and approved by the Board subject to few amendments.

The Q4 UFS will be filed with NGX on or before close of business on May 30, 2024. Consequently, the closed period earlier announced by the Company will subsist until 24 hours after the Q4 UFS and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2024 have been made public.

Statement on Investors' Relations

Cutix Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: "www.cutixplc.com.ng" The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail via "secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng"; or telephone on 0707-767-6353 for any investment related inquiry.

For: CUTIX PLC

Okeke Augustina (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Sir M Umego, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. I. Uzodike