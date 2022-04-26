Log in
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-24
2.300 NGN   -2.13%
01:22pCUTIX : Directors dealings
PU
04/21CUTIX : Cutix plc - notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
04/14CUTIX : Directors dealings
PU
CUTIX : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

04/26/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng Website:www.cutixplc.com.ngTIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria; April 26, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER

S/No

1.

Details of the Insider

a)

Name

Adtec Ltd

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/Status

Company related to a Substantial Shareholder, Dr Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

Cutix Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier1

029200894A3T8E0D9144

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial Instrument, Type of Instrument Identification Code

ISIN: NGCUTIX0002

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Sale of Shares

c)

Price(s) and Volumes (s)

250 Shares @ N2.40

d)

Aggregate Information

- Aggregated Volume

- Average Price

250 N2.40

e)

Date of Transaction

April 25, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Dated this 26th April 2022

Nwokporo Chinwendu (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
