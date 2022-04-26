CUTIX : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769
Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria; April 26, 2022
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER
S/No
1.
Details of the Insider
a)
Name
Adtec Ltd
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/Status
Company related to a Substantial Shareholder, Dr Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the Issuer
a)
Name
Cutix Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier1
029200894A3T8E0D9144
4.
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial Instrument, Type of Instrument Identification Code
ISIN: NGCUTIX0002
b)
Nature of the Transaction
Sale of Shares
c)
Price(s) and Volumes (s)
250 Shares @ N2.40
d)
Aggregate Information
- Aggregated Volume
- Average Price
250 N2.40
e)
Date of Transaction
April 25, 2022
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos
Dated this 26th April 2022
Nwokporo Chinwendu (ACIS)
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu
