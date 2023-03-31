Advanced search
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
2.300 NGN   -0.86%
11:27aCutix : Directorsdealings
PU
03/03Cutix : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
03/03Cutix : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2023
PU
CUTIX : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

03/31/2023 | 11:27am EDT
17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria; March 31, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER

S/No

1.

Details of the Insider

a)

Name

Adtec Ltd

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/Status

Company related to a Substantial Shareholder,

Dr Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

Cutix Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier1

029200894A3T8E0D9144

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) have been

conducted

a)

Description of the Financial Instrument,

ISIN: NGCUTIX0002

Type of Instrument Identification Code

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Sale of Shares

c)

Price(s) and Volumes (s)

Date

Quantity Sold

Amount(

N

)

29/03/23

1,000,000

2.30

30/03/23

1,000,000

2.30

Total

2,000,000

d)

Aggregate Information

-

Aggregated Volume

2,000,000

-

Average Price

N

2.30

e)

Date of Transaction

As detailed in 4 (c) above

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Dated this 31st March 2023

Nwokporo Chinwendu (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:26:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
