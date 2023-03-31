CUTIX : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769
Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001
Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria; March 31, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER
1.
Details of the Insider
a)
Name
Adtec Ltd
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/Status
Company related to a Substantial Shareholder,
Dr Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the Issuer
a)
Name
Cutix Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier1
4.
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
a)
Description of the Financial Instrument,
b)
Nature of the Transaction
c)
Price(s) and Volumes (s)
29/03/23
d)
Aggregate Information
-
Aggregated Volume
2,000,000
-
Average Price
e)
Date of Transaction
f)
Place of Transaction
Dated this 31st March 2023
Nwokporo Chinwendu (ACIS)
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu
Disclaimer
Cutix plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:26:35 UTC.