R

Street, Umuanuka,

Nnewi, Anambra State; November 8, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER

S/No

1.

Details of the Insider

a)

Name

Oduonye Ijeoma Agnes

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

Cutix Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier1

029200894A3T8E0D9144

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction

have been conducted

a)

Description

of

the

Financial

ISIN: NGCUTIX0002

Instrument,

Type

of

Instrument

Identification Code

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Volumes (s) and Price(s)

972,900 @

N

2.21

d)

Aggregate Information

-

Aggregated Volume

972,900

-

Price

N

2.21

e)

Date of Transaction

8th December 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Dated this 8th day of December 2023

Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)

Company Secretary

Director: Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Dr. C. Nsoedo, Sir M. Umego, Mr. A. Olushekun, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. I. Uzodike

