Street, Umuanuka,
Nnewi, Anambra State; November 8, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER
S/No
1.
Details of the Insider
a)
Name
Oduonye Ijeoma Agnes
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/Status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the Issuer
a)
Name
Cutix Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier1
029200894A3T8E0D9144
4.
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction
have been conducted
a)
Description
of
the
Financial
ISIN: NGCUTIX0002
Instrument,
Type
of
Instrument
Identification Code
b)
Nature of the Transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Volumes (s) and Price(s)
972,900 @
N
2.21
d)
Aggregate Information
-
Aggregated Volume
972,900
-
Price
N
2.21
e)
Date of Transaction
8th December 2023
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos
Dated this 8th day of December 2023
Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)
Company Secretary
Director: Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Dr. C. Nsoedo, Sir M. Umego, Mr. A. Olushekun, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. I. Uzodike
