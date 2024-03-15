17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria; March 13, 2024

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER

S/No

1.

Details of the Insider

a)

Name

Barr (Mrs.) Ifeoma Nwahiri

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

Cutix Plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier1

029200894A3T8E0D9144

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) have been

conducted

a)

Description of the Financial Instrument,

ISIN: NGCUTIX0002

Type of Instrument Identification Code

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and Volumes (s)

Date

Quantity

Amount(

N

)

Purchased

12/03/24

40,000

2.63

12/03/24

2,708

2.60

12/03/24

89,900

2.65

Total

132,608

d)

Aggregate Information

-

Aggregated Volume

132,608

-

Average Price

N

2.63

e)

Date of Transaction

As detailed in 4 (c) above

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos

Dated this 13th March 2024

Augustina Okeke (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. Uzodike

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 11:42:02 UTC.