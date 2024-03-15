17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769
Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001
Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria; March 13, 2024
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER
S/No
1.
Details of the Insider
a)
Name
Barr (Mrs.) Ifeoma Nwahiri
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/Status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the Issuer
a)
Name
Cutix Plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier1
029200894A3T8E0D9144
4.
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) have been
conducted
a)
Description of the Financial Instrument,
ISIN: NGCUTIX0002
Type of Instrument Identification Code
b)
Nature of the Transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and Volumes (s)
Date
Quantity
Amount(
N
)
Purchased
12/03/24
40,000
2.63
12/03/24
2,708
2.60
12/03/24
89,900
2.65
Total
132,608
d)
Aggregate Information
-
Aggregated Volume
132,608
-
Average Price
N
2.63
e)
Date of Transaction
As detailed in 4 (c) above
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos
Dated this 13th March 2024
Augustina Okeke (ACIS)
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS: Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. Uzodike
