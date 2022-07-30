Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cutix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
2.180 NGN   +8.46%
01:43pCUTIX : Nigerian code of corporate governance (nccg) 2018 compliance report
PU
07/02CUTIX : Corporate action announcement
PU
07/01CUTIX PLC : Financial report
CO
Summary 
Summary

CUTIX : NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (NCCG) 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT

07/30/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
  3. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  4. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

Cutix Plc

ii.

Date of Incorporation

November 4, 1982

iii.

RC Number

50599

iv.

License Number

Nil

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

v.

Company Physical Address

17, Osita Onyejianya Street,

Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi,

Anambra State

vi.

Company Website Address

www.cutixplc.com.ng

vii.

Financial Year End

April 30

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

Yes. Cutix is holding Company

Yes/No

with Adswitch as a subsidiary

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Chinwendu Nwokporo

Nwokeji Odinaka's Compound, 6,

Hajoks Street, Okpuno-Egbu

Umudim, Nnewi, Anambra State.

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Ngozi Monica Okonkwo & Co

(Chartered Accountants)

Duplex 11, Ugochukwu Housing

Estate

Sabmiller

Crescent,

Off

Atani

Road

Onitsha

Anambra State

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Crescent

Registrars

Ltd,

23,

Olusoji

Idowu Street, Ilupeju,

Lagos

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

Chinwendu Nwokporo

(E-mail and Phone No.)

Email:

secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng

Phone: 046-281-199,0702-644-

5769

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Corporate Mission Consultants

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Corporate Mission Consultants

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

Members

(Chairman,

Appointed/

MD, INED,

Elected

NED, ED)

1.

Amb Okwudili Nwosu

Chairman

Male

1983

He retired in 2012

and was reappointed

to the Board in

2015.

2.

Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye

MD/CEO

Female

Oct 2018

Nil

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

3.

Barr (Mrs) Ifeoma

NED

Female

Oct 2005

She retired in 2011

Nwahiri

and was reappointed

to the Board in 2016

4.

Dr Chidozie Nsoedo

NED

Male

Oct. 2018

Nil

5.

Sir Matthias Umego

NED

Male

Oct. 2018

Nil

6.

Mr. Ariyo Olushekun

NED

Male

Nov 2020

Nil

7.

Mr. Ike Okonkwo

NED

Male

Nov 2020

He retired in 2017

and was re-

appointed to the

Board in 2020

8.

Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor

INED

Female

Nov 2020

Nil

9.

Prince Charles Orizu

INED

Male

Nov 2021

Nil

Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of

No. of

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of

Number of

Board

Board

Board

of Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Members

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings

Meetings

Held in

Attended

Held in

Attended

the

in the

the

in the

Reporting

Reporting

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

Year

Year

1.

Amb

5

5

No

Not a member

4

Nil

Okwudili

Nwosu

2.

Mrs.

5

5

No

Not a member

4

In

Ijeoma

attendance

Oduonye

3.

Barr

5

5

ARC

Chairman/Member

4

4

(Mrs)

Committee

Ifeoma

Nwahiri

4.

Mr. Ike

5

5

ARC

Member

4

4

Okonkwo

Committee

5.

Mr. Ariyo

5

5

ARC

Member

4

4

Olushekun

Committee

6.

Sir

5

5

GNC

Chairman/Member

4

4

Matthias

Committee

Umego

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

S/No.

Names of

No. of

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of

Number of

Board

Board

Board

of Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Members

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings

Meetings

Held in

Attended

Held in

Attended

the

in the

the

in the

Reporting

Reporting

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

Year

Year

7.

Dr

5

5

GNC

Member

4

4

Chidozie

Committee

Nsoedo

8.

Mrs

5

5

GNC

Member

4

4

Ijeoma

Committee

Ezeasor

9.

Prince

5

2*

GNC

Member

4

2*

Charles

Committee

Orizu

Note: The CEO is not a member of any Board Committee, but she was in attendance at the meetings of the Committees to answer any question that may be directed to Management by the Committee.

*Shows number of Board/Committee meetings held and attended from the period the new Director joined the Board.

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1.

Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye

Chief Executive Officer

Female

2.

Mrs. Uche Igbokwe

Assistant General Manager

Female

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle

1: Role

of

i) Does the Board have an

Yes.

The Charter was reviewed by the

the Board

approved Charter which sets out

Board in February 2021.

"A

successful

its responsibilities and terms of

reference? Yes/No

Company is headed by

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

an

effective

Board

which

is

responsible

for

providing

entrepreneurial

and

strategic leadership as

well

as

promoting

ethical

culture

and

responsible

corporate

citizenship. As a

link

between

stakeholders

and the Company, the

Board

is

to

exercise

oversight

and

control

to

ensure

that

management

acts

in

the best interest of the

shareholders

and

other

stakeholders

while

sustaining

the

prosperity

of

the

Company"

Principle

2:

Board

i) What are the qualifications and

All the Directors are professionals that are

Structure

and

experiences of the directors?

well established in their various fields of

Composition

endeavour. Profile of Directors of the

"The

effective

Company will be published in

the 2022

Annual Report and Accounts.

discharge

of

the

responsibilities of

the

ii)

Does the company have a

Yes.

The diversity target was

achieved

Board

and

its

Board-approved

diversity

100%.

committees is assured

policy? Yes/No

by

an

appropriate

If yes, to what extent have the

balance of

skills

and

diversity targets been achieved?

diversity

(including

iii) Are

there directors holding

Yes.

experience

and

concurrent

directorships?

gender)

without

1. Mr. Ariyo Olushekun

Yes/No

compromising

i. NASD Plc

If yes, state names of the directors

competence,

ii. First Trust Mortgage Bank Plc

and the companies?

independence

and

iii. Unity Registrars Ltd

integrity "

iv. Co-Link Investment Management

Ltd

v. Applied Logic Ltd

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

