CUTIX : NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (NCCG) 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
Every line item and indicator must be completed.
Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
Cutix Plc
ii.
Date of Incorporation
November 4, 1982
iii.
RC Number
50599
iv.
License Number
Nil
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
v.
Company Physical Address
17, Osita Onyejianya Street,
Umuanuka Otolo Nnewi,
Anambra State
vi.
Company Website Address
www.cutixplc.com.ng
vii.
Financial Year End
April 30
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?
Yes. Cutix is holding Company
Yes/No
with Adswitch as a subsidiary
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding
Company
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
Chinwendu Nwokporo
Nwokeji Odinaka's Compound, 6,
Hajoks Street, Okpuno-Egbu
Umudim, Nnewi, Anambra State.
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
Ngozi Monica Okonkwo & Co
(Chartered Accountants)
Duplex 11, Ugochukwu Housing
Estate
Sabmiller
Crescent,
Off
Atani
Road
Onitsha
Anambra State
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
Crescent
Registrars
Ltd,
23,
Olusoji
Idowu Street, Ilupeju,
Lagos
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person
Chinwendu Nwokporo
(E-mail and Phone No.)
Email:
secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng
Phone: 046-281-199,0702-644-
5769
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
Corporate Mission Consultants
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
Corporate Mission Consultants
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board
Designation
Gender
Date First
Remark
Members
(Chairman,
Appointed/
MD, INED,
Elected
NED, ED)
1.
Amb Okwudili Nwosu
Chairman
Male
1983
He retired in 2012
and was reappointed
to the Board in
2015.
2.
Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye
MD/CEO
Female
Oct 2018
Nil
3.
Barr (Mrs) Ifeoma
NED
Female
Oct 2005
She retired in 2011
Nwahiri
and was reappointed
to the Board in 2016
4.
Dr Chidozie Nsoedo
NED
Male
Oct. 2018
Nil
5.
Sir Matthias Umego
NED
Male
Oct. 2018
Nil
6.
Mr. Ariyo Olushekun
NED
Male
Nov 2020
Nil
7.
Mr. Ike Okonkwo
NED
Male
Nov 2020
He retired in 2017
and was re-
appointed to the
Board in 2020
8.
Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeasor
INED
Female
Nov 2020
Nil
9.
Prince Charles Orizu
INED
Male
Nov 2021
Nil
Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of
No. of
No. of
Membership
Designation
Number of
Number of
Board
Board
Board
of Board
(Member or
Committee
Committee
Members
Meetings
Meetings
Committees
Chairman)
Meetings
Meetings
Held in
Attended
Held in
Attended
the
in the
the
in the
Reporting
Reporting
Reporting
Reporting
Year
Year
Year
Year
1.
Amb
5
5
No
Not a member
4
Nil
Okwudili
Nwosu
2.
Mrs.
5
5
No
Not a member
4
In
Ijeoma
attendance
Oduonye
3.
Barr
5
5
ARC
Chairman/Member
4
4
(Mrs)
Committee
Ifeoma
Nwahiri
4.
Mr. Ike
5
5
ARC
Member
4
4
Okonkwo
Committee
5.
Mr. Ariyo
5
5
ARC
Member
4
4
Olushekun
Committee
6.
Sir
5
5
GNC
Chairman/Member
4
4
Matthias
Committee
Umego
3
S/No.
Names of
No. of
No. of
Membership
Designation
Number of
Number of
Board
Board
Board
of Board
(Member or
Committee
Committee
Members
Meetings
Meetings
Committees
Chairman)
Meetings
Meetings
Held in
Attended
Held in
Attended
the
in the
the
in the
Reporting
Reporting
Reporting
Reporting
Year
Year
Year
Year
7.
Dr
5
5
GNC
Member
4
4
Chidozie
Committee
Nsoedo
8.
Mrs
5
5
GNC
Member
4
4
Ijeoma
Committee
Ezeasor
9.
Prince
5
2*
GNC
Member
4
2*
Charles
Committee
Orizu
Note: The CEO is not a member of any Board Committee, but she was in attendance at the meetings of the Committees to answer any question that may be directed to Management by the Committee.
*Shows number of Board/Committee meetings held and attended from the period the new Director joined the Board.
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1.
Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1.
Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye
Chief Executive Officer
Female
2.
Mrs. Uche Igbokwe
Assistant General Manager
Female
Section E - Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle
1: Role
of
i) Does the Board have an
Yes.
The Charter was reviewed by the
the Board
approved Charter which sets out
Board in February 2021.
"A
successful
its responsibilities and terms of
reference? Yes/No
Company is headed by
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
an
effective
Board
which
is
responsible
for
providing
entrepreneurial
and
strategic leadership as
well
as
promoting
ethical
culture
and
responsible
corporate
citizenship. As a
link
between
stakeholders
and the Company, the
Board
is
to
exercise
oversight
and
control
to
ensure
that
management
acts
in
the best interest of the
shareholders
and
other
stakeholders
while
sustaining
the
prosperity
of
the
Company"
Principle
2:
Board
i) What are the qualifications and
All the Directors are professionals that are
Structure
and
experiences of the directors?
well established in their various fields of
Composition
endeavour. Profile of Directors of the
"The
effective
Company will be published in
the 2022
Annual Report and Accounts.
discharge
of
the
responsibilities of
the
ii)
Does the company have a
Yes.
The diversity target was
achieved
Board
and
its
Board-approved
diversity
100%.
committees is assured
policy? Yes/No
by
an
appropriate
If yes, to what extent have the
balance of
skills
and
diversity targets been achieved?
diversity
(including
iii) Are
there directors holding
Yes.
experience
and
concurrent
directorships?
gender)
without
1. Mr. Ariyo Olushekun
Yes/No
compromising
i. NASD Plc
If yes, state names of the directors
competence,
ii. First Trust Mortgage Bank Plc
and the companies?
independence
and
iii. Unity Registrars Ltd
integrity "
iv. Co-Link Investment Management
Ltd
v. Applied Logic Ltd
