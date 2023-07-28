17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

CUTIX PLC HEREBY ANNOUNCES AS FOLLOWS:

PERIOD ENDED

30 APRIL 2023

Proposed Dividend

A Final Dividend of 12 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on August 11, 2023.

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from August 14, 2023, to August 18,

2023

Qualification Date

August 11, 2023

Payment Date

On August 31, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at August 11, 2023 and who have

completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

E-Dividend

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

Registration

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Formwhich is also

available on our website: www.cutixplc.com.ng,complete and submit it to the

Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Shareholders with unclaimed dividends are advised to mandate their account and

Dividend

inform the Registrar. A list of unclaimed dividends can be found on the Company's

Warrants

and

website.

Share Certificates

Date of

General

The Annual General Meeting will be held on August 25, 2023, at Anaedo Social

Meeting

Club Hall, 20, Ezenwegbu Road, Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State at 11.00 am

Registrar

Crescent Registrars Ltd,

23, Olusoji Idowu Street, Ilupeju, Lagos,

(behind Mutual Benefit Insurance Head office)

Phone Number: 01-453-8671

Email: info@crescentregistrars.com

Website: www.crescentregistrars.com.ng

Investor Relations

Chinwendu Nwokporo

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi

Anambra State.

Telephone: 046-281-199,0702-644-5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng

Website: www.cutixplc.com.ng

Dated this 27th day of July 2023

Chinwendu Nwokporo

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 16:19:53 UTC.