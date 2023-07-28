End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange -
06:00:00 2023-07-26 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2.560
NGN
-4.12%
-5.19%
+27.36%
CUTIX : NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE (NCCG) 2018 COMPLIANCE REPORT
17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769
Email:
Website: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001
CUTIX PLC HEREBY ANNOUNCES AS FOLLOWS:
PERIOD ENDED
30 APRIL 2023
Proposed Dividend
A
Final Dividend of 12 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in
the Register of Members as at the close of business on August 11, 2023.
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from
August 14, 2023, to August 18,
2023
Qualification Date
August 11, 2023
Payment Date
On
August 31, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as at
August 11, 2023 and who have
completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
Registration
download the Registrar's
E-Dividend which is also
Mandate Activation Form
available on our website:
complete and submit it to the
www.cutixplc.com.ng,
Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Shareholders with unclaimed dividends are advised to mandate their account and
Dividend
inform the Registrar. A list of unclaimed dividends can be found on the Company's
Warrants
and
website.
Share Certificates
Date of
General
The Annual General Meeting will be held on August 25, 2023, at Anaedo Social
Meeting
Club Hall, 20, Ezenwegbu Road, Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra State at 11.00 am
Registrar
Crescent Registrars Ltd,
23, Olusoji Idowu Street, Ilupeju, Lagos,
(behind Mutual Benefit Insurance Head office)
Phone Number: 01-453-8671
Email:
info@crescentregistrars.com
Website: www.crescentregistrars.com.ng
Investor Relations
Chinwendu Nwokporo
17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi
Anambra State.
Telephone: 046-281-199,0702-644-5769
Email:
secretariat@cutixplc.com.ng
Website: www.cutixplc.com.ng
Dated this 27
th day of July 2023
Chinwendu Nwokporo
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu
Cutix PLC specializes in manufacturing and marketing cables and electric wires. The group's activity is organized around 5 families of products:
- automotive cables;
- household appliances cables;
- aluminum wires: for the low and high voltage electric distribution;
- telephone cables;
- copper shielded cables: for the underground and aerial electric distribution.
Nigeria accounts for all net sales.
More about the company