Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cutix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
2.220 NGN   +6.22%
10:18aCutix : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
2022Cutix Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTIX : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

01/25/2023 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; January 25, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc ("the Company") hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX or the Exchange") and all investors of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 23, 2023, to consider and approve amongst others the Unaudited Financial Statements (2023 Q2 UFS) for the period ending January 31, 2023.

Consequently, in compliance with the Rulebook of the NGX, the Company hereby notifies the Exchange, the investing public and all insiders of the commencement of the Closed Period for trading on its shares from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which shall continue to remain until twenty-four hours after the release of the 2023 Q3 UFS.

All Cutix Plc's insiders and related persons are prohibited from dealing on the Company's shares until the Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement has been made public.

For: CUTIX PLC

Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 15:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CUTIX PLC
10:18aCutix : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
2022Cutix Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October ..
CI
2022Cutix : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2023
PU
2022Cutix : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
2022Cutix : Notice of board meeting closed period and
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
2022Cutix : Earnings forecast
PU
2022Cutix : Directors dealings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 868 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net income 2022 786 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 2,13 M 2,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 7 820 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart CUTIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Cutix Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ijeoma Agnes Oduonye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Favour Otti Head-Finance & Accounts
Okwudili Odi Nwosu Chairman
Chidimma Udeh Head-Administration
Ijeoma Chichebe Ezeasor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTIX PLC10.45%17
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.8.60%10 787
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-5.35%6 510
NEXANS10.18%4 372
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION10.69%2 798
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.6.39%2 222