CUTIX : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; January 25, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc ("the Company") hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX or the Exchange") and all investors of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 23, 2023, to consider and approve amongst others the Unaudited Financial Statements (2023 Q2 UFS) for the period ending January 31, 2023.

Consequently, in compliance with the Rulebook of the NGX, the Company hereby notifies the Exchange, the investing public and all insiders of the commencement of the Closed Period for trading on its shares from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which shall continue to remain until twenty-four hours after the release of the 2023 Q3 UFS.

All Cutix Plc's insiders and related persons are prohibited from dealing on the Company's shares until the Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement has been made public.

For: CUTIX PLC

Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Amb. O. Nwosu (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), Barr. (Mrs.) I. Nwahiri, Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr. I. Okonkwo, Mrs. I. Ezeasor, Mr. A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu