CUTIX : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

R

Street, Umuanuka,

Nnewi, Anambra State; July 27, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc (the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and all investors of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 25, 2022, to consider amongst others and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended July 31, 2022.

Consequently, in compliance with the Rulebook of the NGX, the Company hereby notifies The Exchange and the investing public of the commencement of a Closed Period for trading on its shares from Monday, August 1, 2022, until twenty-four hours after the release of the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period.

All Cutix Plc's insiders and related persons are prohibited from dealing on the Company's shares until the First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement has been made public.

For: CUTIX PLC

Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)

Company Secretary