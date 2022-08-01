Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Cutix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
2.180 NGN   +8.46%
2.180 NGN   +8.46%
10:55aCUTIX : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01:34aCUTIX : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
07/30CUTIX : Nigerian code of corporate governance (nccg) 2018 compliance report
PU
Summary 
Summary

CUTIX : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

08/01/2022 | 10:55am EDT
R

Street, Umuanuka,

Nnewi, Anambra State; July 27, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR CUTIX PLC

Cutix Plc (the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and all investors of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 25, 2022, to consider amongst others and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended July 31, 2022.

Consequently, in compliance with the Rulebook of the NGX, the Company hereby notifies The Exchange and the investing public of the commencement of a Closed Period for trading on its shares from Monday, August 1, 2022, until twenty-four hours after the release of the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period.

All Cutix Plc's insiders and related persons are prohibited from dealing on the Company's shares until the First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement has been made public.

For: CUTIX PLC

Chinwendu Nwokporo (ACIS)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
