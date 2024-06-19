17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769

Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001

Nnewi, Anambra State; 19 June 2024

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CUTIX PLC AND CLOSED PERIOD

Cutix Plc (the Company) hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024. The following items will be transacted during the meeting:

Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2024 Recommendation of Dividend Any Other Business

After the Board meeting, a notification will be released to the public via the Issuers' Portal not later than 24 hours after the meeting.

Given the above, the Company hereby announces that the existing Closed Period still subsists until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2024 Audited Financial Statements are released to the public. All those who are considered "insiders" of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Rules of The Exchange are under restriction not to trade or deal in the shares of the Company within this closed period.

For: CUTIX PLC

Augustina Okeke (ACIS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), , Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. I. Uzodike