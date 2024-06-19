17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo, P.M.B. 5040, Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Tel: 046 280087, 0702 644 5769
Email: secretariat@cutixplc.com.ngWebsite: www.cutixplc.com.ng TIN: 00362300-0001
Nnewi, Anambra State; 19 June 2024
NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CUTIX PLC AND CLOSED PERIOD
Cutix Plc (the Company) hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024. The following items will be transacted during the meeting:
- Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2024
- Recommendation of Dividend
- Any Other Business
After the Board meeting, a notification will be released to the public via the Issuers' Portal not later than 24 hours after the meeting.
Given the above, the Company hereby announces that the existing Closed Period still subsists until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2024 Audited Financial Statements are released to the public. All those who are considered "insiders" of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Rules of The Exchange are under restriction not to trade or deal in the shares of the Company within this closed period.
For: CUTIX PLC
Augustina Okeke (ACIS)
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS: Barr. (Mrs) I. Nwahiri (Chairman), Mrs. I. Oduonye (CEO), , Sir M Umego, Dr. C. Nsoedo, Mr I. Okonkwo, Mrs I. Ezeasor, Mr A. Olushekun, Prince O. Orizu, Mr. I. Uzodike
Disclaimer
Cutix plc published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 16:21:04 UTC.