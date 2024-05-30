CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 30TH APRIL, 2024

CUTIX PLC

CONTENTS

PAGE

Financial Highlight

3

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Statement of Financial Position

5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6-7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Financial Statements

9-28

Value Added Statement

29

Free Float

30

CUTIX PLC

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024

GROUP

Unaudited

Unaudited

Increase/

30/04/2023

(Decrease)

30/04/2024

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Total Assets

7,216,296

5,908,780

1,307,517

22%

Total Liabilities

2,695,812

2,305,274

390,538

17%

Net Assets

4,520,485

3,603,506

916,978

25%

Capital Expenditure

393,263

277,327

115,936

42%

Paid-up Share Capital

1,761,322

1,761,322

-

0%

Total Equity

4,520,485

3,603,506

916,978

25%

No. of Shares in Issue

3,522,644

3,522,644

(0)

0%

Revenue

12,178,054

9,260,506

2,917,549

32%

Profit Before Taxation

1,780,650

1,198,453

582,196

49%

Taxation - Income Tax

(582,093)

(389,497)

(192,595)

49%

Profit After Taxation

1,198,557

808,956

389,601

48%

Per Share Data:

Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)

34

23

11

48%

Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)

34

23

11

48%

Total assets per share (kobo)

205

168

37

22%

Share price (Kobo)

310

225

85

38%

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024

Group

Company

4th, quarter

12 months

4th, quarter

12, months

Audited

4th, quarter

12 months

4th, quarter

12, months

Audited

ended

1/5/23-

ended

1/5/22-

May'22-

ended

1/5/23-

ended

1/5/22-

May'22-

30/04/2024

30/04/2024

30/04/2023

30/04/2023

April'23

30/04/2024

30/04/2024

30/04/2023

30/04/2023

April'23

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

3,759,659

12,178,054

2,194,533

9,260,505

9,248,003

3,757,793

12,168,017

2,193,438

9,223,720

9,225,071

Cost of Sales

7

(2,531,259)

(8,808,309)

(1,720,893)

(6,929,714)

(6,961,650)

(2,529,190)

(8,797,654)

(1,719,167)

(6,907,302)

(6,946,005)

Gross Profit

1,228,400

3,369,745

473,640

2,330,791

2,286,353

1,228,603

3,370,364

474,271

2,316,418

2,279,066

Distribution

Expenses

8

(59,346)

(194,083)

(43,376)

(151,701)

(137,047)

(59,325)

(194,007)

(43,376)

(151,353)

(136,649)

Administrative

Expenses

9

(431,973)

(1,175,850)

(298,521)

(875,169)

(855,273)

(429,518)

(1,166,054)

(296,313)

(865,940)

(846,236)

Operating (Loss)/ Profit

737,081

1,999,812

131,743

1,303,920

1,294,033

739,760

2,010,302

134,582

1,299,126

1,296,181

Other Income

10

12,735

123,101

39,691

77,346

79,698

12,650

123,016

39,635

76,583

79,698

Finance Cost

11

(100,415)

(342,263)

(34,843)

(182,814)

(182,211)

(100,415)

(342,263)

(34,843)

(182,814)

(182,211)

Profit Before Tax

12

649,400

1,780,650

136,591

1,198,453

1,191,520

651,994

1,791,055

139,374

1,192,895

1,193,668

Income Tax Expense

13

(211,898)

(582,093)

(44,392)

(389,497)

(401,535)

(211,898)

(582,093)

(45,297)

(381,726)

(401,535)

Profit for the Period

437,502

1,198,557

92,199

808,955

789,985

440,096

1,208,962

94,078

811,168

792,132

Other Comprehensive Income

The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

Total Comprehensive Income

437,502

1,198,557

92,199

808,955

789,985

440,096

1,208,962

94,078

811,168

792,132

Earnings per Share (Kobo) - B

12.42

34.02

2.62

22.96

22.43

12.49

34.32

9.76

20.34

22.49

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH APRIL, 2024

Group

Company

Unaudited

Unaudited as

as at

Audited as at

Unaudited as at

Unaudited as

Audited as at

at 30/04/2024

30/04/2023

30/4/2023

30/04/2024

at 30/04/2023

30/4/2023

Assets:

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

14

1,260,707

1,098,316

1,090,727

1,139,014

972,306

964,723

Intangible Assets

15

0

1,517

1,517

0

1,517

1,517

Long Term Prepayments

16

3,600

37,120

37,120

3,600

37,120

37,120

Investment

17

-

-

-

71,691

107,538

107,537

Total Non-Current Assets

1,264,308

1,136,953

1,129,364

1,214,306

1,118,481

1,110,897

Current Assets

Inventories

18

3,532,072

2,990,953

2,983,499

3,505,836

2,954,251

2,954,063

Trade and other Receivables

19

2,119,422

1,582,419

1,553,103

2,145,744

1,594,325

1,565,008

Other Prepayments

20

46,193

58,506

53,616

46,193

58,506

53,616

Cash and Bank Balances

21.1

254,301

139,948

122,422

239,547

130,730

113,205

Total Current Assets

5,951,988

4,771,827

4,712,640

5,937,320

4,737,813

4,685,892

Total Assets

7,216,296

5,908,780

5,842,004

7,151,624

5,856,294

5,796,790

Equity and Liabilities

Equity:

Capital and Reserves

Share Capital

23

Retained Earnings

24

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

2,759,163

1,842,184

1,406,628

2,834,418

1,899,330

1,471,479

4,520,485

3,603,506

3,167,950

4,595,740

3,660,652

3,232,801

Liabilities:

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liabilities

13.3

235,919

214,267

235,918

231,837

210,185

231,837

Borrowings

25

392,784

-

-

392,784

-

-

Total Non-Current Liabilities

628,703

214,267

235,918

624,621

210,185

231,837

Current Liabilities

Short Term Borrowings

26

1,231,262

1,291,961

1,303,228

1,231,262

1,291,961

1,303,228

Trade and other Payables

22

835,847

798,976

754,956

700,001

693,426

648,972

Current Tax Liabilities

13.2

0

70

379,952

0

70

379,952

Total Current Liabilities

2,067,109

2,091,007

2,438,136

1,931,263

1,985,457

2,332,152

Total Liabilities

2,695,812

2,305,274

2,674,054

2,555,884

2,195,642

2,563,989

Total Equity and Liabilities

7,216,296

5,908,780

5,842,004

7,151,624

5,856,294

5,796,790

The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 8 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 9 to28 were approved by the Board of Directors on May 23, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

-

Barr Mrs Ifeoma Nwahiri

Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye

Mrs Jane Nwabueze

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/000000177451

FRC/2016/PRO/DIR/003//00000015363

FRC/2021/PRO/ICAN/001/00000025337

At April 30, 2023
Company
1,761,322
Profit for the period
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
Total Equity in the period1,761,322
Transactions with owners recorded directly in Equity
Dividend paid during the period
Unclaimed Dividend written back
At April 30, 2024
Balance at May 1, 2022 Changes in Equity for the period
1,761,322
1,761,322
Changes in Equity for the period Revaluation Reserve
Profit for the period
Other Comprehensive items for the quarter
Total Equity in the period1,761,322
Transactions with owners recorded directly in Equity Dividend paid during the period
Unclaimed Dividend written back Unclaimed Dividend Refund
Balance at May 1, 2023
Share Capital
N'000
1,761,322
CUTIX PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024 Group

Retained

Earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

1,406,627

3,167,950

-

-

1,780,650

1,780,650

-

3,187,277

4,948,600

(422,717) (422,717)

-

(5,398) (5,398)

2,759,162 4,520,485

943,134 2,704,456

1,198,453 1,198,453

2,141,587 3,902,909

(325,176) (325,176)

25,773 25,773

1,842,184 3,603,506

Retained

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024

Retained

Share Capital

Earnings

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at May 1, 2023

1,761,322

1,471,479

3,232,801

Changes in Equity for the period

Revaluation Reserve

Profit for the period

1,791,055

1,791,055

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

Total Equity in the period

1,761,322

3,262,534

5,023,856

Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity

Dividend paid during the period

(422,717)

(422,717)

Unclaimed Dividend written

back

Unclaimed Dividend Refunded

(5,398)

(5,398)

At April 30, 2024

1,761,322

2,834,418

4,595,740

Balance at May 1, 2022

Changes in Equity for the period

1,761,322

1,005,838

2,767,160

Profit for the period

1,192,895

1,192,895

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

Total Equity in the period

1,761,322

2,198,732

3,960,055

Transactions with owners recorded directly in Equity

Dividend paid during the period

(325,176)

(325,176)

Unclaimed Dividend written

back

25,773

25,773

At April 30, 2023

1,761,322

1,899,329

3,660,652

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30-04-2024

30/4/2023

30-04-2024

'30/4/2023

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Cashflow from Operating Activities

Cash Receipts from Customers

11,623,475

8,940,542

11,616,244

8,900,342

Cash Paid to Suppliers and Employees

(10,156,471)

(7,867,617)

(10,154,776)

(7,834,317)

Value Added Tax - Input

406,353

155,651

406353

155,651

Value Added Tax - (Output)

(498,831)

(338,646)

(498,831)

(336,926)

Cash Generated from Operations

1,374,527

889,930

1,368,991

884,750

Income Taxes paid through WHT

(32,943)

(20,042)

(32,943)

(20,042)

Tax Paid

13.2

(366,881)

(349,858)

(366,881)

(349,858)

Net cash generated /(used) from Operating Activities

974,703

520,030

969,167

514,849

`

Cashflow from Investing Activities

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment

14

(393,263)

(271,689)

(393,263)

(271,689)

Sales proceed from disposal of Assetss

-

8,436

-

8,436

Investment - Adswitch

Net Cash used for Investing Activities

(393,263)

(263,252)

(393,263)

(263,253)

Cashflow from financing Activities

Dividend paid

(422,717)

(352,264)

(422,717)

(352,264)

Unclaimed Dividend written back

25,773

25,773

Refund Unclaimed Dividend account

(5,398)

(5,398)

Finance Costs

(342,263)

(182,211)

(342,263)

(182,211)

Long Term Borrowing

25

392,784

-

392,784

-

Short Term Borrowing

26

(71,966)

249,717

(71,966)

249,717

Net Cash (used)/ generated in Financing Activities

(449,561)

(258,984)

(449,561)

(258,985)

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

131,880

(2,214)

126,343

(7,388)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of year

21.1

122,422

124,636

113,204

120,592

Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of year

21.1

254,301

122,422

239,547

113,204

CUTIX PLC

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024

1.The Company

1.1 Legal Form

Cutix Plc was incorporated on November 4, 1982 as a private limited liability Company. The Company was initially quoted in the second tier of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on August 12, 1987 and later migrated to the first tier of the Stock Exchange on February 18, 2008. The address of Company is 17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State.

1.2Principal Activity

The principal activities of the Company is manufacturing and marketing of electrical, automobile and telecommunication wires, cables and related products.

2. Basis of Preparation of Account s

2.1 Statement of Compliance

The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). It is also prepared in compliance with Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (as amended) and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Act No. 6, 2011 (as amended).

2.2 Basis of Measurement

The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for the areas as indicated below:- * Available for sale financial assets are measured at fair value,

  • Financial instruments are measured at fair value,
  • Loans and advances are stated at Amortised cost,
  • Inventory is measured at net realisable value,
  • Land and buildings are carried at cost or revalued amount,
  • Investment properties are measured at fair value, and
  • Defined benefit asset is recognised at the net total of the plan assets plus unrecognised past service cost and unrecognised actuarial loss, less unrecognised actuarial gains and the present value of the defined benefit obligation.

Judgments made by management in the application of IFRS that have significant effect on the consolidated and separate financial statements and estimates that may have significant risk of material adjustment in the next year are discussed.

  1. Functional and Presentation CurrencyThe consolidated and separate financial statements are drawn up in Naira (?) which is the functional currency of Cutix Plc and the figures are rounded to the nearest thousands except stated otherwise.
  2. Composition of Financial Statements

The Company has been preparing its financial statements prepared under IFRS comprises of:

  • Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive Income
  • Statement of financial position
  • Statement of changes in equity
  • Statement of cash flows
  • Notes to the financial statements

2.5 Financial Period

These financial statements cover the financial period ended 30th April 2024, with comparative amounts for the financial period ended 30th April 2023.

2.6 Going Concern Considerations

The business entity will continue to operate in the foreseeable future without the need or intention on the part of management to liquidate the entity or to significantly curtail its operational activities as the Company has consistently been making profits. The Directors believe that there is no intention or threat from any source to curtail significantly its lines of business in the foreseeable future.

2.7 Critical Estimates and Judgments

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Company's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods, if the revision affects both current and future periods.

3 Significant Accounting Policies

The significant accounting polices set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these financial statements.

3.1 Property, Plant and Equipment

Property, plant and equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Such cost includes the cost of replacing component parts of the property, plant and equipment and borrowing costs for long-term construction projects if the recognition criteria are met. When significant parts of property, plant and equipment are required to be replaced at intervals, the Company derecognises the replaced part, and recognises the new part with its own associated useful life and depreciation.

Likewise, when a major inspection is performed, its costs are recognised in the carrying amount of the plant and equipment as a replacement if the recognition criteria are satisfied. Land is carried at cost, less any recognised impairment loss.When the carrying amount of an asset is greater than its estimated recoverable amount, it is written down immediately to its recoverable amount.

3.1.1 Subsequent Costs

Cost arising subsequent to the acquisition of an asset are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. All other repairs and maintenance costs are charged to the income statement during the financial year in which they are incurred.

3.1.2 De-recognition

Items of property, plant and equipment is derecognised on disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use. Any gain or loss arising on de-recognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in income statement in the year the asset is derecognised.

