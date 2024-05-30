CUTIX PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 30TH APRIL, 2024
1
CUTIX PLC
CONTENTS
PAGE
Financial Highlight
3
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
4
Statement of Financial Position
5
Statement of Changes in Equity
6-7
Statement of Cash Flows
8
Notes to the Financial Statements
9-28
Value Added Statement
29
Free Float
30
2
CUTIX PLC
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024
GROUP
Unaudited
Unaudited
Increase/
30/04/2023
(Decrease)
30/04/2024
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Total Assets
7,216,296
5,908,780
1,307,517
22%
Total Liabilities
2,695,812
2,305,274
390,538
17%
Net Assets
4,520,485
3,603,506
916,978
25%
Capital Expenditure
393,263
277,327
115,936
42%
Paid-up Share Capital
1,761,322
1,761,322
-
0%
Total Equity
4,520,485
3,603,506
916,978
25%
No. of Shares in Issue
3,522,644
3,522,644
(0)
0%
Revenue
12,178,054
9,260,506
2,917,549
32%
Profit Before Taxation
1,780,650
1,198,453
582,196
49%
Taxation - Income Tax
(582,093)
(389,497)
(192,595)
49%
Profit After Taxation
1,198,557
808,956
389,601
48%
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)
34
23
11
48%
Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)
34
23
11
48%
Total assets per share (kobo)
205
168
37
22%
Share price (Kobo)
310
225
85
38%
3
CUTIX PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024
Group
Company
4th, quarter
12 months
4th, quarter
12, months
Audited
4th, quarter
12 months
4th, quarter
12, months
Audited
ended
1/5/23-
ended
1/5/22-
May'22-
ended
1/5/23-
ended
1/5/22-
May'22-
30/04/2024
30/04/2024
30/04/2023
30/04/2023
April'23
30/04/2024
30/04/2024
30/04/2023
30/04/2023
April'23
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
6
3,759,659
12,178,054
2,194,533
9,260,505
9,248,003
3,757,793
12,168,017
2,193,438
9,223,720
9,225,071
Cost of Sales
7
(2,531,259)
(8,808,309)
(1,720,893)
(6,929,714)
(6,961,650)
(2,529,190)
(8,797,654)
(1,719,167)
(6,907,302)
(6,946,005)
Gross Profit
1,228,400
3,369,745
473,640
2,330,791
2,286,353
1,228,603
3,370,364
474,271
2,316,418
2,279,066
Distribution
Expenses
8
(59,346)
(194,083)
(43,376)
(151,701)
(137,047)
(59,325)
(194,007)
(43,376)
(151,353)
(136,649)
Administrative
Expenses
9
(431,973)
(1,175,850)
(298,521)
(875,169)
(855,273)
(429,518)
(1,166,054)
(296,313)
(865,940)
(846,236)
Operating (Loss)/ Profit
737,081
1,999,812
131,743
1,303,920
1,294,033
739,760
2,010,302
134,582
1,299,126
1,296,181
Other Income
10
12,735
123,101
39,691
77,346
79,698
12,650
123,016
39,635
76,583
79,698
Finance Cost
11
(100,415)
(342,263)
(34,843)
(182,814)
(182,211)
(100,415)
(342,263)
(34,843)
(182,814)
(182,211)
Profit Before Tax
12
649,400
1,780,650
136,591
1,198,453
1,191,520
651,994
1,791,055
139,374
1,192,895
1,193,668
Income Tax Expense
13
(211,898)
(582,093)
(44,392)
(389,497)
(401,535)
(211,898)
(582,093)
(45,297)
(381,726)
(401,535)
Profit for the Period
437,502
1,198,557
92,199
808,955
789,985
440,096
1,208,962
94,078
811,168
792,132
Other Comprehensive Income
The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
Total Comprehensive Income
437,502
1,198,557
92,199
808,955
789,985
440,096
1,208,962
94,078
811,168
792,132
Earnings per Share (Kobo) - B
12.42
34.02
2.62
22.96
22.43
12.49
34.32
9.76
20.34
22.49
4
CUTIX PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30TH APRIL, 2024
Group
Company
Unaudited
Unaudited as
as at
Audited as at
Unaudited as at
Unaudited as
Audited as at
at 30/04/2024
30/04/2023
30/4/2023
30/04/2024
at 30/04/2023
30/4/2023
Assets:
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
14
1,260,707
1,098,316
1,090,727
1,139,014
972,306
964,723
Intangible Assets
15
0
1,517
1,517
0
1,517
1,517
Long Term Prepayments
16
3,600
37,120
37,120
3,600
37,120
37,120
Investment
17
-
-
-
71,691
107,538
107,537
Total Non-Current Assets
1,264,308
1,136,953
1,129,364
1,214,306
1,118,481
1,110,897
Current Assets
Inventories
18
3,532,072
2,990,953
2,983,499
3,505,836
2,954,251
2,954,063
Trade and other Receivables
19
2,119,422
1,582,419
1,553,103
2,145,744
1,594,325
1,565,008
Other Prepayments
20
46,193
58,506
53,616
46,193
58,506
53,616
Cash and Bank Balances
21.1
254,301
139,948
122,422
239,547
130,730
113,205
Total Current Assets
5,951,988
4,771,827
4,712,640
5,937,320
4,737,813
4,685,892
Total Assets
7,216,296
5,908,780
5,842,004
7,151,624
5,856,294
5,796,790
Equity and Liabilities
Equity:
Capital and Reserves
Share Capital
23
Retained Earnings
24
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,761,322
2,759,163
1,842,184
1,406,628
2,834,418
1,899,330
1,471,479
4,520,485
3,603,506
3,167,950
4,595,740
3,660,652
3,232,801
Liabilities:
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liabilities
13.3
235,919
214,267
235,918
231,837
210,185
231,837
Borrowings
25
392,784
-
-
392,784
-
-
Total Non-Current Liabilities
628,703
214,267
235,918
624,621
210,185
231,837
Current Liabilities
Short Term Borrowings
26
1,231,262
1,291,961
1,303,228
1,231,262
1,291,961
1,303,228
Trade and other Payables
22
835,847
798,976
754,956
700,001
693,426
648,972
Current Tax Liabilities
13.2
0
70
379,952
0
70
379,952
Total Current Liabilities
2,067,109
2,091,007
2,438,136
1,931,263
1,985,457
2,332,152
Total Liabilities
2,695,812
2,305,274
2,674,054
2,555,884
2,195,642
2,563,989
Total Equity and Liabilities
7,216,296
5,908,780
5,842,004
7,151,624
5,856,294
5,796,790
The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 8 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 9 to28 were approved by the Board of Directors on May 23, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
-
Barr Mrs Ifeoma Nwahiri
Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye
Mrs Jane Nwabueze
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/000000177451
FRC/2016/PRO/DIR/003//00000015363
FRC/2021/PRO/ICAN/001/00000025337
5
Retained
Earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
1,406,627
3,167,950
-
-
1,780,650
1,780,650
-
3,187,277
4,948,600
(422,717) (422,717)
-
(5,398) (5,398)
2,759,162 4,520,485
943,134 2,704,456
1,198,453 1,198,453
2,141,587 3,902,909
(325,176) (325,176)
25,773 25,773
1,842,184 3,603,506
Retained
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024
Retained
Share Capital
Earnings
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at May 1, 2023
1,761,322
1,471,479
3,232,801
Changes in Equity for the period
Revaluation Reserve
Profit for the period
1,791,055
1,791,055
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
Total Equity in the period
1,761,322
3,262,534
5,023,856
Transactions with owners recorded directly in equity
Dividend paid during the period
(422,717)
(422,717)
Unclaimed Dividend written
back
Unclaimed Dividend Refunded
(5,398)
(5,398)
At April 30, 2024
1,761,322
2,834,418
4,595,740
Balance at May 1, 2022
Changes in Equity for the period
1,761,322
1,005,838
2,767,160
Profit for the period
1,192,895
1,192,895
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
Total Equity in the period
1,761,322
2,198,732
3,960,055
Transactions with owners recorded directly in Equity
Dividend paid during the period
(325,176)
(325,176)
Unclaimed Dividend written
back
25,773
25,773
At April 30, 2023
1,761,322
1,899,329
3,660,652
7
CUTIX PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024
Group
Company
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30-04-2024
30/4/2023
30-04-2024
'30/4/2023
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Cashflow from Operating Activities
Cash Receipts from Customers
11,623,475
8,940,542
11,616,244
8,900,342
Cash Paid to Suppliers and Employees
(10,156,471)
(7,867,617)
(10,154,776)
(7,834,317)
Value Added Tax - Input
406,353
155,651
406353
155,651
Value Added Tax - (Output)
(498,831)
(338,646)
(498,831)
(336,926)
Cash Generated from Operations
1,374,527
889,930
1,368,991
884,750
Income Taxes paid through WHT
(32,943)
(20,042)
(32,943)
(20,042)
Tax Paid
13.2
(366,881)
(349,858)
(366,881)
(349,858)
Net cash generated /(used) from Operating Activities
974,703
520,030
969,167
514,849
`
Cashflow from Investing Activities
Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment
14
(393,263)
(271,689)
(393,263)
(271,689)
Sales proceed from disposal of Assetss
-
8,436
-
8,436
Investment - Adswitch
Net Cash used for Investing Activities
(393,263)
(263,252)
(393,263)
(263,253)
Cashflow from financing Activities
Dividend paid
(422,717)
(352,264)
(422,717)
(352,264)
Unclaimed Dividend written back
25,773
25,773
Refund Unclaimed Dividend account
(5,398)
(5,398)
Finance Costs
(342,263)
(182,211)
(342,263)
(182,211)
Long Term Borrowing
25
392,784
-
392,784
-
Short Term Borrowing
26
(71,966)
249,717
(71,966)
249,717
Net Cash (used)/ generated in Financing Activities
(449,561)
(258,984)
(449,561)
(258,985)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
131,880
(2,214)
126,343
(7,388)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of year
21.1
122,422
124,636
113,204
120,592
Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of year
21.1
254,301
122,422
239,547
113,204
8
CUTIX PLC
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH APRIL 2024
1.The Company
1.1 Legal Form
Cutix Plc was incorporated on November 4, 1982 as a private limited liability Company. The Company was initially quoted in the second tier of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on August 12, 1987 and later migrated to the first tier of the Stock Exchange on February 18, 2008. The address of Company is 17, Osita Onyejianya Street, Umuanuka, Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State.
1.2Principal Activity
The principal activities of the Company is manufacturing and marketing of electrical, automobile and telecommunication wires, cables and related products.
2. Basis of Preparation of Account s
2.1 Statement of Compliance
The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). It is also prepared in compliance with Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (as amended) and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Act No. 6, 2011 (as amended).
2.2 Basis of Measurement
The consolidated and separate financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for the areas as indicated below:- * Available for sale financial assets are measured at fair value,
- Financial instruments are measured at fair value,
- Loans and advances are stated at Amortised cost,
- Inventory is measured at net realisable value,
- Land and buildings are carried at cost or revalued amount,
- Investment properties are measured at fair value, and
- Defined benefit asset is recognised at the net total of the plan assets plus unrecognised past service cost and unrecognised actuarial loss, less unrecognised actuarial gains and the present value of the defined benefit obligation.
Judgments made by management in the application of IFRS that have significant effect on the consolidated and separate financial statements and estimates that may have significant risk of material adjustment in the next year are discussed.
- Functional and Presentation CurrencyThe consolidated and separate financial statements are drawn up in Naira (?) which is the functional currency of Cutix Plc and the figures are rounded to the nearest thousands except stated otherwise.
- Composition of Financial Statements
The Company has been preparing its financial statements prepared under IFRS comprises of:
- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive Income
- Statement of financial position
- Statement of changes in equity
- Statement of cash flows
- Notes to the financial statements
2.5 Financial Period
9
These financial statements cover the financial period ended 30th April 2024, with comparative amounts for the financial period ended 30th April 2023.
2.6 Going Concern Considerations
The business entity will continue to operate in the foreseeable future without the need or intention on the part of management to liquidate the entity or to significantly curtail its operational activities as the Company has consistently been making profits. The Directors believe that there is no intention or threat from any source to curtail significantly its lines of business in the foreseeable future.
2.7 Critical Estimates and Judgments
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Company's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly.
The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods, if the revision affects both current and future periods.
3 Significant Accounting Policies
The significant accounting polices set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these financial statements.
3.1 Property, Plant and Equipment
Property, plant and equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Such cost includes the cost of replacing component parts of the property, plant and equipment and borrowing costs for long-term construction projects if the recognition criteria are met. When significant parts of property, plant and equipment are required to be replaced at intervals, the Company derecognises the replaced part, and recognises the new part with its own associated useful life and depreciation.
Likewise, when a major inspection is performed, its costs are recognised in the carrying amount of the plant and equipment as a replacement if the recognition criteria are satisfied. Land is carried at cost, less any recognised impairment loss.When the carrying amount of an asset is greater than its estimated recoverable amount, it is written down immediately to its recoverable amount.
3.1.1 Subsequent Costs
Cost arising subsequent to the acquisition of an asset are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. All other repairs and maintenance costs are charged to the income statement during the financial year in which they are incurred.
3.1.2 De-recognition
Items of property, plant and equipment is derecognised on disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use. Any gain or loss arising on de-recognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in income statement in the year the asset is derecognised.
10
