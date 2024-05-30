These financial statements cover the financial period ended 30th April 2024, with comparative amounts for the financial period ended 30th April 2023.

2.6 Going Concern Considerations

The business entity will continue to operate in the foreseeable future without the need or intention on the part of management to liquidate the entity or to significantly curtail its operational activities as the Company has consistently been making profits. The Directors believe that there is no intention or threat from any source to curtail significantly its lines of business in the foreseeable future.

2.7 Critical Estimates and Judgments

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Company's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods, if the revision affects both current and future periods.

3 Significant Accounting Policies

The significant accounting polices set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these financial statements.

3.1 Property, Plant and Equipment

Property, plant and equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Such cost includes the cost of replacing component parts of the property, plant and equipment and borrowing costs for long-term construction projects if the recognition criteria are met. When significant parts of property, plant and equipment are required to be replaced at intervals, the Company derecognises the replaced part, and recognises the new part with its own associated useful life and depreciation.

Likewise, when a major inspection is performed, its costs are recognised in the carrying amount of the plant and equipment as a replacement if the recognition criteria are satisfied. Land is carried at cost, less any recognised impairment loss.When the carrying amount of an asset is greater than its estimated recoverable amount, it is written down immediately to its recoverable amount.

3.1.1 Subsequent Costs

Cost arising subsequent to the acquisition of an asset are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. All other repairs and maintenance costs are charged to the income statement during the financial year in which they are incurred.

3.1.2 De-recognition

Items of property, plant and equipment is derecognised on disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use. Any gain or loss arising on de-recognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in income statement in the year the asset is derecognised.