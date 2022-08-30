CUTIX : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

CUTIX PLC CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST JULY, 2022 Group Company Unaudited as Unaudited as at Audited as at Unaudited as at Unaudited as Audited as at at 31/7/2022 31/7/2021 30/4/2022 31/7/2022 at 31/7/2021 30/4/2022 Assets: Note N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 14 1,182,280 952,179 1,054,801 1,054,955 822,767 927,040 Intangible Assets 15 2,656 4,174 3,035 2,656 4,174 3,035 Long Term Prepayments 16 7,225 1,967 1,092 7,225 1,967 1,092 Investment 17 - 134,421 170,267 143,383 Total Non-Current Assets 1,192,161 958,319 1,058,928 1,199,256 999,174 1,074,550 Current Assets Inventories 18 2,626,551 2,950,824 2,754,237 2,578,333 2,520,193 2,718,392 Trade and other Receivables 19 1,627,482 984,987 1,165,944 1,626,598 979,691 1,160,583 Other Prepayments 20 29,299 8,068 12,354 24,003 8,068 12,354 Cash and Bank Balances 21.1 137,397 115,603 124,637 124,166 110,623 120,592 Total Current Assets 4,420,730 4,059,482 4,057,172 4,353,100 3,618,575 4,011,921 Total Assets 5,612,890 5,017,801 5,116,100 5,552,356 4,617,749 5,086,471 Equity and Liabilities Equity: Capital and Reserves Share Capital 23 1,761,322 880,661 1,761,322 1,761,322 880,661 1,761,322 Retained Earnings 24 1,084,343 1,477,770 943,134 1,149,702 1,418,733 1,005,838 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 2,845,665 2,358,431 2,704,456 2,911,024 2,299,394 2,767,160 Liabilities: Non-Current Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities 13.3 214,267 200,848 214,267 209,979 196,766 210,185 Borrowings 25 - - - - - - Total Non-Current Liabilities 214,267 200,848 214,267 209,979 196,766 210,185 Current Liabilities Short Term Borrowings 26 1,205,726 1,185,209 1,104,173 1,163,271 1,185,209 1,053,511 Trade and other Payables 22 996,169 983,372 723,236 917,018 526,439 685,648 Current Tax Liabilities 13.1 351,064 289,941 369,969 351,064 289,941 369,969 Total Current Liabilities 2,552,959 2,458,522 2,197,378 2,431,352 2,001,589 2,109,128 Total Liabilities 2,767,226 2,659,370 2,411,644 2,641,331 2,198,355 2,319,312 Total Equity and Liabilities 5,612,890 5,017,801 5,116,100 5,552,356 4,497,749 5,086,471

The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 8 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 9 to 25 were approved by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022 and signed on its behalf by: