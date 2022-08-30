|
CUTIX : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
CUTIX PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY, 2022
CUTIX PLC
CONTENTS
PAGE
Financial Highlight
3
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
4
Statement of Financial Position
5
Statement of Changes in Equity
6-7
Statement of Cash Flows
8
Notes to the Financial Statements
9-25
Value Added Statement
26
Free Float
27
CUTIX PLC
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY 2
GROUP
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
Increase/
31/07/2022
31/07/2021
(Decrease)
N'000
N'000
N'000
%
Total Assets
5,612,890
4,497,749
1,115,141
25%
Total Liabilities
2,767,226
2,198,355
568,871
26%
Net Assets
2,845,665
2,299,394
546,271
24%
Capital Expenditure
183,860
9,828
174,032
1771%
Paid-up Share Capital
1,761,322
880,661
880,661
100%
Total Equity
2,845,665
2,299,394
546,271
24%
No. of Shares in Issue
3,522,644
1,761,322
1,761,322
100%
Revenue
1,914,378
1,856,523
57,855
3%
Profit Before Taxation
141,203
85,061
56,141
66%
Taxation - Income Tax
(45,185)
(27,220)
(17,965)
66%
Taxation - Deferred Tax
214,267
(196,766)
411,033
-209%
Profit After Taxation
96,018
57,842
38,176
66%
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)
3
3
(1)
-17%
Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)
3
2
1
66%
Total assets per share (kobo)
159
255
(96)
-38%
Share price (Kobo)
240
481
(241)
-50%
CUTIX PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY 2022
|
Revenue
6
1,914,378
1,914,378
1,856,627
1,856,627
7,867,764
1,913,822
1,913,822
1,856,523
1,856,523
Cost of Sales
|
|
|
(1,390,166)
(1,390,166)
(5,745,456)
(1,510,111)
(1,510,111)
(1,389,001)
(1,389,001)
Gross Profit
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance Cost
|
|
|
(48,482)
(48,482)
213,722
(45,459)
(45,459)
(48,482)
(48,482)
Profit Before Tax
|
Income Tax Expense
|
Profit for the Year
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
Total Comprehensive Income
Earnings per Share (Kobo) - B
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
8
|
8
|
22
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
8
|
8
|
|
22
|
CUTIX PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31ST JULY, 2022
Assets:
Non-Current Assets
|
Intangible Assets
|
Long Term Prepayments
|
Investment
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Trade and other Receivables
|
Other Prepayments
|
Cash and Bank Balances
|
Total Current Assets
|
Total Assets
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
Share Capital
|
Retained Earnings
|
Total equity attributable to owners of the
Liabilities:
|
Deferred Tax Liabilities
|
Borrowings
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
Current Liabilities
|
Trade and other Payables
|
Current Tax Liabilities
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
Total Liabilities
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 8 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 9 to 25 were approved by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Amb. Okwudili Nwosu
Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye
Mrs Jane Nwabueze
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2019/NSE/00000019801
FRC/2016/ICSAN/00000015363
FRC/2021/001/00000025337
