    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
2.120 NGN    0.00%
03:30pCUTIX : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
08/26CUTIX PLC : Shareholders meeting voting results
CO
08/01CUTIX : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTIX : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

08/30/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY, 2022

1

CUTIX PLC

CONTENTS

PAGE

Financial Highlight

3

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Statement of Financial Position

5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6-7

Statement of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Financial Statements

9-25

Value Added Statement

26

Free Float

27

2

CUTIX PLC

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY 2

GROUP

Unaudited

Unaudited

Increase/

31/07/2022

31/07/2021

(Decrease)

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Total Assets

5,612,890

4,497,749

1,115,141

25%

Total Liabilities

2,767,226

2,198,355

568,871

26%

Net Assets

2,845,665

2,299,394

546,271

24%

Capital Expenditure

183,860

9,828

174,032

1771%

Paid-up Share Capital

1,761,322

880,661

880,661

100%

Total Equity

2,845,665

2,299,394

546,271

24%

No. of Shares in Issue

3,522,644

1,761,322

1,761,322

100%

Revenue

1,914,378

1,856,523

57,855

3%

Profit Before Taxation

141,203

85,061

56,141

66%

Taxation - Income Tax

(45,185)

(27,220)

(17,965)

66%

Taxation - Deferred Tax

214,267

(196,766)

411,033

-209%

Profit After Taxation

96,018

57,842

38,176

66%

Per Share Data:

Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)

3

3

(1)

-17%

Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)

3

2

1

66%

Total assets per share (kobo)

159

255

(96)

-38%

Share price (Kobo)

240

481

(241)

-50%

3

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY 2022

Group

Company

Ist quarter

Ist quarter

Audited

Ist quarter

3 months

Ist quarter

Audited

ended

3 months

3 months

ended

May'21-

ended

3 months 1/5/22-

1/5/21-

ended

May'21-

31/07/2022

1/5/22-31/7/22

1/5/21-31/7/21

31/07/2021

April'22

31/07/2022

31/7/22

31/7/21

31/07/2021

April'22

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

1,914,378

1,914,378

1,856,627

1,856,627

7,867,764

1,913,822

1,913,822

1,856,523

1,856,523

7,852,391

Cost of Sales

7

(1,511,646)

(1,511,646)

(1,390,166)

(1,390,166)

(5,745,456)

(1,510,111)

(1,510,111)

(1,389,001)

(1,389,001)

(5,732,426)

Gross Profit

402,731

402,731

466,461

466,461

2,122,308

403,712

403,712

467,522

467,522

2,119,965

Distribution

Expenses

8

(35,877)

(35,877)

(43,507)

(43,507)

(163,802)

(35,868)

(35,868)

(43,349)

(43,349)

(162,998)

Administrative

Expenses

9

(184,858)

(184,858)

(187,989)

(187,989)

(670,293)

(183,186)

(183,186)

(186,788)

(186,788)

(664,028)

Operating (Loss)/ Profit

181,997

181,997

234,965

234,965

1,288,213

184,658

184,658

237,385

237,385

1,292,939

Other Income

10

4,665

4,665

16,158

16,158

83,150

4,665

4,665

16,158

16,158

82,585

Finance Cost

11

(45,459)

(45,459)

(48,482)

(48,482)

213,722

(45,459)

(45,459)

(48,482)

(48,482)

(213,722)

Profit Before Tax

12

141,203

141,203

202,641

202,641

1,157,642

143,864

143,864

205,061

205,061

1,161,802

Income Tax Expense

13

(45,185)

(45,185)

(65,620)

(65,620)

(371,335)

(46,036)

(46,036)

(65,620)

(65,620)

(371,335)

Profit for the Year

96,018

96,018

137,021

137,021

786,307

97,827

97,827

139,442

139,442

790,467

Other Comprehensive Income

Goodwill written off

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

for the year

Total Comprehensive Income

96,018

96,018

137,021

137,021

786,307

97,827

97,827

139,442

139,442

790,467

Earnings per Share (Kobo) - B

2.7

2.7

8

8

22

5.6

5.6

8

8

22

The notes to the

financial statements

4

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31ST JULY, 2022

Group

Company

Unaudited as

Unaudited as at

Audited as at

Unaudited as at

Unaudited as

Audited as at

at 31/7/2022

31/7/2021

30/4/2022

31/7/2022

at 31/7/2021

30/4/2022

Assets:

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

14

1,182,280

952,179

1,054,801

1,054,955

822,767

927,040

Intangible Assets

15

2,656

4,174

3,035

2,656

4,174

3,035

Long Term Prepayments

16

7,225

1,967

1,092

7,225

1,967

1,092

Investment

17

-

134,421

170,267

143,383

Total Non-Current Assets

1,192,161

958,319

1,058,928

1,199,256

999,174

1,074,550

Current Assets

Inventories

18

2,626,551

2,950,824

2,754,237

2,578,333

2,520,193

2,718,392

Trade and other Receivables

19

1,627,482

984,987

1,165,944

1,626,598

979,691

1,160,583

Other Prepayments

20

29,299

8,068

12,354

24,003

8,068

12,354

Cash and Bank Balances

21.1

137,397

115,603

124,637

124,166

110,623

120,592

Total Current Assets

4,420,730

4,059,482

4,057,172

4,353,100

3,618,575

4,011,921

Total Assets

5,612,890

5,017,801

5,116,100

5,552,356

4,617,749

5,086,471

Equity and Liabilities

Equity:

Capital and Reserves

Share Capital

23

1,761,322

880,661

1,761,322

1,761,322

880,661

1,761,322

Retained Earnings

24

1,084,343

1,477,770

943,134

1,149,702

1,418,733

1,005,838

Total equity attributable to owners of the

Company

2,845,665

2,358,431

2,704,456

2,911,024

2,299,394

2,767,160

Liabilities:

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liabilities

13.3

214,267

200,848

214,267

209,979

196,766

210,185

Borrowings

25

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Non-Current Liabilities

214,267

200,848

214,267

209,979

196,766

210,185

Current Liabilities

Short Term Borrowings

26

1,205,726

1,185,209

1,104,173

1,163,271

1,185,209

1,053,511

Trade and other Payables

22

996,169

983,372

723,236

917,018

526,439

685,648

Current Tax Liabilities

13.1

351,064

289,941

369,969

351,064

289,941

369,969

Total Current Liabilities

2,552,959

2,458,522

2,197,378

2,431,352

2,001,589

2,109,128

Total Liabilities

2,767,226

2,659,370

2,411,644

2,641,331

2,198,355

2,319,312

Total Equity and Liabilities

5,612,890

5,017,801

5,116,100

5,552,356

4,497,749

5,086,471

The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 8 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 9 to 25 were approved by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Amb. Okwudili Nwosu

Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye

Mrs Jane Nwabueze

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2019/NSE/00000019801

FRC/2016/ICSAN/00000015363

FRC/2021/001/00000025337

5

Financials
Sales 2022 7 868 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net income 2022 786 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net Debt 2022 980 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 7 468 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart CUTIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Cutix Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ijeoma Oduonye Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Favour Otti Head-Finance & Accounts
Okwudili Odi Nwosu Chairman
Chidimma Udeh Head-Administration
Ijeoma Chichebe Ezeasor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUTIX PLC-19.70%18
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-6.92%8 113
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.52.87%7 786
NEXANS8.62%4 025
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-2.42%2 671
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-33.02%2 218