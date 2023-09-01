CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY, 2023

CUTIX PLC

CONTENTS

PAGE

Financial Highlight

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Financial Statements

Other National Disclosure

Value Added Statement

Free Float

CUTIX PLC

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY 2023

GROUP

Unaudited 31/07/2023

Unaudited

Increase/

31/07/2022

(Decrease)

%

N'000

N'000

N'000

Total Assets

6,976,637

5,612,890

1,363,747

24%

Total Liabilities

3,737,716

2,767,226

970,489

35%

Net Assets

3,238,921

2,845,665

393,256

14%

Capital Expenditure

11,247

183,860

(172,613)

-94%

Paid-up Share Capital

1,761,322

1,761,322

-

0%

Total Equity

3,238,921

2,845,665

393,256

14%

No. of Shares in Issue

3,522,644

3,522,644

-

0%

Revenue

2,173,215

1,914,378

258,837

14%

Profit Before Taxation

105,835

141,203

(35,368)

-25%

Taxation - Income Tax

(34,864)

(45,185)

10,321

-23%

Profit After Taxation

70,971

96,018

(25,047)

-26%

Per Share Data:

Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)

2.01

3

(1)

-26%

Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)

2.01

3

(1)

-26%

Total assets per share (kobo)

198

159

39

24%

Share price (Kobo)

249

240

9

4%

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY 2023

Group

Company

Ist quarter

Ist quarter

3 months

Audited

Ist quarter

Ist quarter

3 months

Audited

ended

3 months

ended

1/5/22-

May'21-

ended

3 months 1/5/22-

ended

1/5/22-

May'21-

31/07/2023

1/5/23-31/7/23

31/07/2022

31/7/22

April'23

31/07/2023

31/7/23

31/07/2022

31/7/22

April'23

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

2,173,215

2,173,215

1,914,378

1,914,378

9,248,003

2,172,800

2,172,800

1,913,822

1,913,822

9,225,071

Cost of Sales

7

(1,734,631)

(1,734,631)

(1,511,646)

(1,511,646)

(6,961,650)

(1,733,472)

(1,733,472)

(1,510,111)

(1,510,111)

(6,946,005)

Gross Profit

438,584

438,584

402,731

402,731

2,286,353

439,328

439,328

403,712

403,712

2,279,066

Selling and

Distribution

8

(51,055)

(51,055)

(35,877)

(35,877)

(137,047)

(51,044)

(51,044)

(35,868)

(35,868)

(136,649)

Administrative

Expenses

9

(207,099)

(207,099)

(184,858)

(184,858)

(855,273)

(204,739)

(204,739)

(183,186)

(183,186)

(846,236)

Operating (Loss)/ Profit

180,431

180,431

181,997

181,997

1,294,033

183,546

183,546

184,658

184,658

1,296,181

Other Income

10

1,525

1,525

4,665

4,665

79,698

1,525

1,525

4,665

4,665

79,698

Finance Cost

11

(76,121)

(76,121)

(45,459)

(45,459)

(182,211)

(76,121)

(76,121)

(45,459)

(45,459)

(182,211)

Profit Before Tax

12

105,835

105,835

141,203

141,203

1,191,520

108,950

108,950

143,864

143,864

1,193,668

Income Tax Expense

13

(34,864)

(34,864)

(45,185)

(45,185)

(401,535)

(34,864)

(34,864)

(46,036)

(46,036)

(401,535)

Profit for the Year

70,971

70,971

96,018

96,018

789,985

74,086

74,086

97,827

97,827

792,132

Other Comprehensive Income

Goodwill written off

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

Total Comprehensive Income

70,971

70,971

96,018

96,018

789,985

74,086

74,086

97,827

97,827

792,132

Earnings per Share (Kobo) - B

2.0

2.0

3

3

22.43

2.1

2.1

3

3

22.49

The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31ST JULY, 2023

Group

Company

Unaudited as

Unaudited as at

Audited as at

Unaudited as at

Unaudited as

Audited as at

at 31/7/2023

31/7/2022

30/4/2023

31/7/2023

at 31/7/2022

30/4/2023

Assets:

Note

N'000

N'000 N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

14

1,042,783

1,182,280

1,090,727

917,213

1,054,955

964,723

Intangible Assets

15

1,138

2,656

1,517

1,138

2,656

1,517

Long Term Prepayments

16

24,109

7,225

37,120

24,109

7,225

37,120

Investment

17

-

98,576

134,421

107,538

Total Non-Current Assets

1,068,029

1,192,161

1,129,364

1,041,035

1,199,256

1,110,898

Current Assets

Inventories

18

3,099,446

2,626,551

2,983,499

3,066,036

2,578,333

2,954,063

Trade and other Receivables

19

2,178,812

1,627,482

1,553,103

2,200,130

1,626,598

1,565,008

Other Prepayments

20

63,373

29,299

53,616

63,373

24,003

53,616

Cash and Bank Balances

21.1

566,976

137,397

122,422

558,010

124,166

113,205

Total Current Assets

5,908,607

4,420,730

4,712,640

5,887,549

4,353,100

4,685,894

Total Assets

6,976,637

5,612,890

5,842,004

6,928,583

5,552,356

5,796,790

Equity and Liabilities

Equity:

Capital and Reserves

Share Capital

23

Retained Earnings

24

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,477,599

1,084,343

1,406,628

1,545,565

1,149,702

1,471,479

3,238,921

2,845,665

3,167,950

3,306,887

2,911,024

3,232,801

Liabilities:

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liabilities

13.3

235,919

214,267

235,918

231,837

209,979

231,837

Borrowings

25

748,150

-

-

748,150

-

-

Total Non-Current Liabilities

984,069

214,267

235,918

979,987

209,979

231,837

Current Liabilities

Short Term Borrowings

26

1,369,150

1,205,726

1,303,228

1,369,150

1,163,271

1,303,228

Trade and other Payables

22

1,017,575

996,169

754,956

905,638

917,018

648,972

Current Tax Liabilities

13.1

366,921

351,064

379,952

366,921

351,064

379,952

Total Current Liabilities

2,753,647

2,552,959

2,438,136

2,641,709

2,431,352

2,332,152

Total Liabilities

3,737,716

2,767,226

2,674,054

3,621,696

2,641,331

2,563,989

Total Equity and Liabilities

6,976,637

5,612,890

5,842,004

6,928,583

5,552,356

5,796,790

The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 8 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 9 to 24 were approved by the Board of Directors on August 24, 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Amb. Okwudili Nwosu

Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye

Mrs Jane Nwabueze

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2019/NSE/00000019801

FRC/2016/ICSAN/00000015363

FRC/2021/001/00000025337

