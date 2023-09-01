Liabilities: Non-Current Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities 13.3 235,919 214,267 235,918 231,837 209,979 231,837 Borrowings 25 748,150 - - 748,150 - - Total Non-Current Liabilities 984,069 214,267 235,918 979,987 209,979 231,837 Current Liabilities Short Term Borrowings 26 1,369,150 1,205,726 1,303,228 1,369,150 1,163,271 1,303,228 Trade and other Payables 22 1,017,575 996,169 754,956 905,638 917,018 648,972 Current Tax Liabilities 13.1 366,921 351,064 379,952 366,921 351,064 379,952 Total Current Liabilities 2,753,647 2,552,959 2,438,136 2,641,709 2,431,352 2,332,152 Total Liabilities 3,737,716 2,767,226 2,674,054 3,621,696 2,641,331 2,563,989 Total Equity and Liabilities 6,976,637 5,612,890 5,842,004 6,928,583 5,552,356 5,796,790

The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 8 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 9 to 24 were approved by the Board of Directors on August 24, 2023 and signed on its behalf by: