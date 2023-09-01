CUTIX PLC
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY, 2023
CUTIX PLC
CONTENTS
PAGE
Financial Highlight
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements
Other National Disclosure
Value Added Statement
Free Float
CUTIX PLC
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY 2023
GROUP
Unaudited 31/07/2023
Unaudited
Increase/
31/07/2022
(Decrease)
%
N'000
N'000
N'000
Total Assets
6,976,637
5,612,890
1,363,747
24%
Total Liabilities
3,737,716
2,767,226
970,489
35%
Net Assets
3,238,921
2,845,665
393,256
14%
Capital Expenditure
11,247
183,860
(172,613)
-94%
Paid-up Share Capital
1,761,322
1,761,322
-
0%
Total Equity
3,238,921
2,845,665
393,256
14%
No. of Shares in Issue
3,522,644
3,522,644
-
0%
Revenue
2,173,215
1,914,378
258,837
14%
Profit Before Taxation
105,835
141,203
(35,368)
-25%
Taxation - Income Tax
(34,864)
(45,185)
10,321
-23%
Profit After Taxation
70,971
96,018
(25,047)
-26%
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)
2.01
3
(1)
-26%
Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)
2.01
3
(1)
-26%
Total assets per share (kobo)
198
159
39
24%
Share price (Kobo)
249
240
9
4%
CUTIX PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST JULY 2023
Group
Company
Ist quarter
Ist quarter
3 months
Audited
Ist quarter
Ist quarter
3 months
Audited
ended
3 months
ended
1/5/22-
May'21-
ended
3 months 1/5/22-
ended
1/5/22-
May'21-
31/07/2023
1/5/23-31/7/23
31/07/2022
31/7/22
April'23
31/07/2023
31/7/23
31/07/2022
31/7/22
April'23
Notes
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
6
2,173,215
2,173,215
1,914,378
1,914,378
9,248,003
2,172,800
2,172,800
1,913,822
1,913,822
9,225,071
Cost of Sales
7
(1,734,631)
(1,734,631)
(1,511,646)
(1,511,646)
(6,961,650)
(1,733,472)
(1,733,472)
(1,510,111)
(1,510,111)
(6,946,005)
Gross Profit
438,584
438,584
402,731
402,731
2,286,353
439,328
439,328
403,712
403,712
2,279,066
Selling and
Distribution
8
(51,055)
(51,055)
(35,877)
(35,877)
(137,047)
(51,044)
(51,044)
(35,868)
(35,868)
(136,649)
Administrative
Expenses
9
(207,099)
(207,099)
(184,858)
(184,858)
(855,273)
(204,739)
(204,739)
(183,186)
(183,186)
(846,236)
Operating (Loss)/ Profit
180,431
180,431
181,997
181,997
1,294,033
183,546
183,546
184,658
184,658
1,296,181
Other Income
10
1,525
1,525
4,665
4,665
79,698
1,525
1,525
4,665
4,665
79,698
Finance Cost
11
(76,121)
(76,121)
(45,459)
(45,459)
(182,211)
(76,121)
(76,121)
(45,459)
(45,459)
(182,211)
Profit Before Tax
12
105,835
105,835
141,203
141,203
1,191,520
108,950
108,950
143,864
143,864
1,193,668
Income Tax Expense
13
(34,864)
(34,864)
(45,185)
(45,185)
(401,535)
(34,864)
(34,864)
(46,036)
(46,036)
(401,535)
Profit for the Year
70,971
70,971
96,018
96,018
789,985
74,086
74,086
97,827
97,827
792,132
Other Comprehensive Income
Goodwill written off
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the year
Total Comprehensive Income
70,971
70,971
96,018
96,018
789,985
74,086
74,086
97,827
97,827
792,132
Earnings per Share (Kobo) - B
2.0
2.0
3
3
22.43
2.1
2.1
3
3
22.49
The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.
CUTIX PLC
CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31ST JULY, 2023
Group
Company
Unaudited as
Unaudited as at
Audited as at
Unaudited as at
Unaudited as
Audited as at
at 31/7/2023
31/7/2022
30/4/2023
31/7/2023
at 31/7/2022
30/4/2023
Assets:
Note
N'000
N'000 N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
14
1,042,783
1,182,280
1,090,727
917,213
1,054,955
964,723
Intangible Assets
15
1,138
2,656
1,517
1,138
2,656
1,517
Long Term Prepayments
16
24,109
7,225
37,120
24,109
7,225
37,120
Investment
17
-
98,576
134,421
107,538
Total Non-Current Assets
1,068,029
1,192,161
1,129,364
1,041,035
1,199,256
1,110,898
Current Assets
Inventories
18
3,099,446
2,626,551
2,983,499
3,066,036
2,578,333
2,954,063
Trade and other Receivables
19
2,178,812
1,627,482
1,553,103
2,200,130
1,626,598
1,565,008
Other Prepayments
20
63,373
29,299
53,616
63,373
24,003
53,616
Cash and Bank Balances
21.1
566,976
137,397
122,422
558,010
124,166
113,205
Total Current Assets
5,908,607
4,420,730
4,712,640
5,887,549
4,353,100
4,685,894
Total Assets
6,976,637
5,612,890
5,842,004
6,928,583
5,552,356
5,796,790
Equity and Liabilities
Equity:
Capital and Reserves
Share Capital
23
Retained Earnings
24
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,761,322
1,477,599
1,084,343
1,406,628
1,545,565
1,149,702
1,471,479
3,238,921
2,845,665
3,167,950
3,306,887
2,911,024
3,232,801
Liabilities:
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liabilities
13.3
235,919
214,267
235,918
231,837
209,979
231,837
Borrowings
25
748,150
-
-
748,150
-
-
Total Non-Current Liabilities
984,069
214,267
235,918
979,987
209,979
231,837
Current Liabilities
Short Term Borrowings
26
1,369,150
1,205,726
1,303,228
1,369,150
1,163,271
1,303,228
Trade and other Payables
22
1,017,575
996,169
754,956
905,638
917,018
648,972
Current Tax Liabilities
13.1
366,921
351,064
379,952
366,921
351,064
379,952
Total Current Liabilities
2,753,647
2,552,959
2,438,136
2,641,709
2,431,352
2,332,152
Total Liabilities
3,737,716
2,767,226
2,674,054
3,621,696
2,641,331
2,563,989
Total Equity and Liabilities
6,976,637
5,612,890
5,842,004
6,928,583
5,552,356
5,796,790
The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 8 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 9 to 24 were approved by the Board of Directors on August 24, 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Amb. Okwudili Nwosu
Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye
Mrs Jane Nwabueze
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2019/NSE/00000019801
FRC/2016/ICSAN/00000015363
FRC/2021/001/00000025337
