CUTIX : YEAR END - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH APRIL, 2023

Group Company Unaudited Audited as Unaudited Audited as as at Unaudited as at at Unaudited as at as at at 30/04/2023 30/04/2022 30/04/2022 30/04/2023 30/04/2022 30/04/2022 Assets: Note N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 14 1,098,316 1,025,033 1,054,801 972,306 905,940 927,040 Intangible Assets 15 1,517 3,036 3,035 1,517 3,036 3,035 Long Term Prepayments 16 37,120 1,092 1,092 37,120 1,092 1,092 Investment 17 - 107,538 149,309 143,383 Total Non-Current Assets 1,136,953 1,029,161 1,058,928 1,118,481 1,059,377 1,074,550 Current Assets Inventories 18 2,990,953 2,554,237 2,754,237 2,954,251 2,518,391 2,718,392 Trade and other Receivables 19 1,582,419 1,258,443 1,165,944 1,594,325 1,245,978 1,160,583 Other Prepayments 20 58,506 7,634 12,354 58,506 7,634 12,354 Cash and Bank Balances 21.1 139,948 132,640 124,637 130,730 132,504 120,592 Total Current Assets 4,771,827 3,952,954 4,057,172 4,737,813 3,904,507 4,011,921 Total Assets 5,908,780 4,982,115 5,116,100 5,856,294 4,963,883 5,086,471 Equity and Liabilities Equity: Capital and Reserves Share Capital 23 1,761,322 1,761,322 1,761,322 1,761,322 1,761,322 1,761,322 Retained Earnings 24 1,842,184 1,327,120 943,134 1,899,330 1,389,891 1,005,838 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 3,603,506 3,088,442 2,704,456 3,660,652 3,151,213 2,767,160 Liabilities: Non-Current Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities 13.3 214,267 200,848 214,267 210,185 196,766 210,185 Total Non-Current Liabilities 214,267 200,848 214,267 210,185 196,766 210,185 Current Liabilities Short Term Borrowings 25 1,291,961 1,224,617 1,078,389 1,291,961 1,199,739 1,053,511 Trade and other Payables 22 798,976 468,178 749,020 693,426 416,134 685,648 Current Tax Liabilities 13.1 70 30 369,969 70 30 369,969 Total Current Liabilities 2,091,007 1,692,825 2,197,378 1,985,457 1,615,903 2,109,127 Total Liabilities 2,305,274 1,893,673 2,411,644 2,195,642 1,812,669 2,319,312 Total Equity and Liabilities 5,908,780 4,982,115 5,116,100 5,856,294 4,963,883 5,086,471

The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 7 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 8 to 18 were approved by the Board of Directors on May 25th, 2023 and signed on its behalf by: