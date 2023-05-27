Advanced search
    CUTIX   NGCUTIX00002

CUTIX PLC

(CUTIX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
2.500 NGN   +4.17%
10:45aCutix : Year end - financial statement for 2023
PU
05/26Cutix : Cutix plc - resolution of meeting of the board of directors
PU
04/26Cutix : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CUTIX : YEAR END - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

05/27/2023 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CUTIX PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 30TH APRIL, 2023

1

CUTIX PLC

CONTENTS

PAGE

Financial Highlight

3

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Statement of Financial Position

5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6

Statement of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Financial Statements

8 - 17

Value Added Statement

19

Free Float

20

2

Unaudited Financial Statement for the Telve Months Ended 30th April 2023

CUTIX PLC

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT

FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 30TH APRIL 2023

Group

Unaudited

Unaudited

Increase/ (Decrease)

30/04/2023

30/04/2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

%

Total Assets

5,908,780

4,982,115

926,665

19%

Total Liabilities

2,305,274

1,893,673

411,601

22%

Net Assets

3,603,506

3,088,442

515,064

17%

Capital Expenditure

277,327

242,228

35,099

14%

Paid-up Share Capital

1,761,322

1,761,322

-

0%

Total Equity

3,603,506

3,088,442

515,064

17%

No. of Shares in Issue(units)

3,522,644

3,522,644

-

0%

Revenue

9,260,506

7,879,329

1,381,176

18%

Profit Before Taxation

1,198,453

1,196,850

1,603

0.13%

Taxation - Income Tax

(389,497)

(388,976)

(521)

0.13%

Profit After Taxation

808,956

807,874

1,082

0.13%

Per Share Data:

Earnings per share - Actual (kobo)

23

23

0

0%

Earnings per share - Adjusted (kobo)

23

23

0

0%

Total assets per share (kobo)

168

141

26

19%

Share price (Kobo)

225

244.00

(19)

-8%

Unaudited Financial Statement for the Twelve Months Ended 30th April 2023

3

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 30TH APRIL 2023

Group

Company

3 months

12 Months

3 months

12 Months

Audited

3 months

12 Months

3 months

12 Months

Audited

01/02/23-

01/05/2022 -

1/02/22-

ended

01/05/2021-

01/02/23-

01/05/2022 -

1/02/22-

ended

01/05/2022-

30/04/23

30/04/2023

30/04/22

30/04/2022

30/04/2022

30/04/23

30/04/2023

30/04/2022

30/04/2022

30/04/2022

Notes

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6

2,194,533

9,260,506

2,394,219

7,879,329

7,867,764

2,193,438

9,223,720

2,393,803

7,863,956

7,852,391

Cost of Sales

7

(1,720,893)

(6,929,714)

(1,737,109)

(5,661,296)

(5,745,456)

(1,719,167)

(6,907,302)

(1,734,703)

(5,647,810)

(5,732,425)

Gross Profit

473,640

2,330,791

657,110

2,218,033

2,122,308

474,271

2,316,418

659,100

2,216,146

2,119,966

Selling and

Distribution

8

(43,376)

(151,701)

(62,646)

(204,901)

(163,802)

(43,376)

(151,353)

(62,646)

(204,098)

(162,998)

Administrative

Expenses

9

(298,521)

(875,169)

(165,880)

(679,398)

(670,293)

(296,313)

(865,940)

(162,897)

(673,520)

(664,028)

Operating (Loss)/ Profit

131,743

1,303,921

428,585

1,333,735

1,288,213

134,582

1,299,126

433,558

1,338,529

1,292,939

Other Income

10

39,691

77,346

30,138

85,185

83,150

39,635

76,583

29,656

84,620

82,585

Finance Cost

11

(34,843)

(182,814)

(60,171)

(222,070)

(213,722)

(34,843)

(182,814)

(60,171)

(222,070)

(213,722)

Profit Before Tax

12

136,591

1,198,453

398,552

1,196,850

1,157,642

139,374

1,192,895

403043

1,201,079

1,161,802

Income Tax Expense

13

(44,392)

(389,497)

(127,537)

(388,976)

(371,335)

(45,297)

(381,726)

(128,974)

(390,351)

(371,335)

Profit for the Year

92,199

808,956

271,015

807,874

786,307

94,078

811,169

274,069

810,729

790,467

Other Comprehensive Income

Goodwill written off

Total Comprehensive Income for the year

Total Comprehensive Income

92,199

808,956

271,015

807,874

786,307

94,078

811,169

274,069

810,729

790,467

Earnings per

Share (Kobo)

3

23

8

23

22

3

23

8

23

22

The notes to the financial statements form an integral part of these financial statements.

Unaudited Financial Statement for the Period Ended 30th April 2023

4

CUTIX PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30TH APRIL, 2023

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited as

Unaudited

Audited as

as at

Unaudited as at

at

Unaudited as at

as at

at

30/04/2023

30/04/2022

30/04/2022

30/04/2023

30/04/2022

30/04/2022

Assets:

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

14

1,098,316

1,025,033

1,054,801

972,306

905,940

927,040

Intangible Assets

15

1,517

3,036

3,035

1,517

3,036

3,035

Long Term Prepayments

16

37,120

1,092

1,092

37,120

1,092

1,092

Investment

17

-

107,538

149,309

143,383

Total Non-Current Assets

1,136,953

1,029,161

1,058,928

1,118,481

1,059,377

1,074,550

Current Assets

Inventories

18

2,990,953

2,554,237

2,754,237

2,954,251

2,518,391

2,718,392

Trade and other Receivables

19

1,582,419

1,258,443

1,165,944

1,594,325

1,245,978

1,160,583

Other Prepayments

20

58,506

7,634

12,354

58,506

7,634

12,354

Cash and Bank Balances

21.1

139,948

132,640

124,637

130,730

132,504

120,592

Total Current Assets

4,771,827

3,952,954

4,057,172

4,737,813

3,904,507

4,011,921

Total Assets

5,908,780

4,982,115

5,116,100

5,856,294

4,963,883

5,086,471

Equity and Liabilities

Equity:

Capital and Reserves

Share Capital

23

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

1,761,322

Retained Earnings

24

1,842,184

1,327,120

943,134

1,899,330

1,389,891

1,005,838

Total equity attributable to owners of

the Company

3,603,506

3,088,442

2,704,456

3,660,652

3,151,213

2,767,160

Liabilities:

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liabilities

13.3

214,267

200,848

214,267

210,185

196,766

210,185

Total Non-Current Liabilities

214,267

200,848

214,267

210,185

196,766

210,185

Current Liabilities

Short Term Borrowings

25

1,291,961

1,224,617

1,078,389

1,291,961

1,199,739

1,053,511

Trade and other Payables

22

798,976

468,178

749,020

693,426

416,134

685,648

Current Tax Liabilities

13.1

70

30

369,969

70

30

369,969

Total Current Liabilities

2,091,007

1,692,825

2,197,378

1,985,457

1,615,903

2,109,127

Total Liabilities

2,305,274

1,893,673

2,411,644

2,195,642

1,812,669

2,319,312

Total Equity and Liabilities

5,908,780

4,982,115

5,116,100

5,856,294

4,963,883

5,086,471

The Financial Statements on pages 4 to 7 and Notes to the Financial Statement on pages 8 to 18 were approved by the Board of Directors on May 25th, 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Amb. Okwudili Nwosu

Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye

Mrs. Ebere Nwabueze

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2019/NSE/00000019801

FRC/2016/ICSAN/00000015363

FRC/2021/001/00000025337

Unaudited Financial Statement for the Twelve Months Ended 30th April 2023

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cutix plc published this content on 27 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 14:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
