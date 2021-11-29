CV Check : Presentation to AGM

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by CV Check Ltd ('CVCheck'). The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. This presentation may contain statements, opinions, projections, forecasts and other material (forward looking statements), based on various assumptions. Those assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. None of CVCheck, its respective officers, employees, agents, advisers or any other person named in this presentation makes any representation as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statements or any of the assumptions upon which they are based.

The information contained in this presentation does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient and is not financial product advice. Before making an investment decision, recipients of this presentation should consider their own needs and situation and, if necessary, seek independent, professional advice.