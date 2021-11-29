CV Check : Presentation to AGM

Authorised by CVCheck Disclosure Committee 29 November 2021
FY21 Headline Results
$17.5M
Revenue (up 41% on FY20)
$13.3M
Booked ARR 12 months to 30 June 21 (CVCheck division)
59%
Gross margin
$1.0M
Net Cash Inflow from operating Activities
$12.9M
Cash as at 30 June 21
Acquisition and integration of BPT
BPT Acquisition
Focused on verifying credentials in thepre-employment process and is a leading provider for enterprises and individuals in Australia and New Zealand under the brand CVCheck
Focused on end-to-endcompliance monitoring and management under the brands Cited and Enable
Extends pre-employment screening to daily certification of onboarding, training, inductions, contractor management, OH&S, workplace safety, ESG, logistics and work site access functions and more
BPT Acquisition
500+
returning blue chip customers
5650+
returning SME customers
Blue chip foundation client base
Compliance management and monitoring is required for all 13 million Australian workers
The combination of CVCheck and Bright
Extends the product offering of the company from hiring departments to full workforce relevance
Delivers an advanced solution for more complex problems
Positions the group strongly ahead of the global demand for digital workforce credentials; and
Delivers CVCheck a SaaS based platform for strong future growth in a complementary segment
