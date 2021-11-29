Log in
    CV1   AU000000CV19

CV CHECK LTD

(CV1)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.145 AUD   +3.57%
01:30aCV CHECK : Presentation to AGM
PU
10/07CV CHECK : Revenue Rises 85% in Fiscal Q1
MT
10/06CV Check Ltd Announces Group Revenue Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CV Check : Presentation to AGM

11/29/2021 | 01:30am EST
For personal use only

Presentation to AGM

Michael Ivanchenko, CEO

Authorised by CVCheck Disclosure Committee 29 November 2021

ASX: CVCheck

cvcheck.com

For personal use only

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by CV Check Ltd ('CVCheck'). The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act. This presentation may contain statements, opinions, projections, forecasts and other material (forward looking statements), based on various assumptions. Those assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. None of CVCheck, its respective officers, employees, agents, advisers or any other person named in this presentation makes any representation as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statements or any of the assumptions upon which they are based.

The information contained in this presentation does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient and is not financial product advice. Before making an investment decision, recipients of this presentation should consider their own needs and situation and, if necessary, seek independent, professional advice.

To the extent permitted by law, CVCheck and its respective officers, employees, agents and advisers give no warranty, representation or guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this presentation. Further, none of CVCheck and its respective officers, employees, agents and advisers accept, to the extent permitted by law, responsibility for any loss, claim, damages, costs or expenses arising out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this presentation. Any recipient of this presentation should independently satisfy themselves as to the accuracy of all information contained herein.

A G M P R E S E N T A T I O N | 2

For personal use only

FY21 Headline Results

$17.5M

Revenue (up 41% on FY20)

$13.3M

Booked ARR 12 months to 30 June 21 (CVCheck division)

59%

Gross margin

$1.0M

Net Cash Inflow from operating Activities

$12.9M

Cash as at 30 June 21

Acquisition and integration of BPT

A G M P R E S E N T A T I O N | 3

3

For personal use only

BPT Acquisition

  • Focused on verifying credentials in the pre-employment process and is a leading provider for enterprises and individuals in Australia and New Zealand under the brand CVCheck
  • Focused on end-to-endcompliance monitoring and management under the brands Cited and Enable
  • Extends pre-employment screening to daily certification of onboarding, training, inductions, contractor management, OH&S, workplace safety, ESG, logistics and work site access functions and more

A G M P R E S E N T A T I O N | 4

For personal use only

BPT Acquisition

500+

returning blue chip customers

5650+

returning SME customers

Blue chip foundation client base

Compliance management and monitoring is required for all 13 million Australian workers

The combination of CVCheck and Bright

  • Extends the product offering of the company from hiring departments to full workforce relevance
  • Delivers an advanced solution for more complex problems
  • Positions the group strongly ahead of the global demand for digital workforce credentials; and
  • Delivers CVCheck a SaaS based platform for strong future growth in a complementary segment

A G M P R E S E N T A T I O N | 5

Disclaimer

CV Check Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
