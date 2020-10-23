Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  CV Sciences, Inc.    CVSI

CV SCIENCES, INC.

(CVSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CV Sciences, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the stock market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvsciences.com/news-events and at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142188. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can also dial (800) 909-4985 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (212) 231-2921. Please dial the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, November 12, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 21971382.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s flagship brand of PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 5,700 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in the natural product retail channel, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and our hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
ICR
Scott Van Winkle
617-956-6736
CVSciences@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
ICR
Cory Ziskind
646-277-1232
cory.ziskind@icrinc.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CV SCIENCES, INC.
07:01aCV SCIENCES : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
AQ
07:01aCV Sciences, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
GL
10/06CV SCIENCES : Announces PlusCBD™ Brand Refresh and New Product Launches
AQ
10/06CV Sciences, Inc. Announces PlusCBD™ Brand Refresh and New Product Laun..
GL
09/10CV SCIENCES : Announces Launch of CV™ Defense Daily Immune Support
AQ
09/10CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Launch of CV™ Defense Daily Immune Support
GL
09/02CV Sciences, Inc. Launches New Website Reflecting Core Values and Mission of ..
GL
08/20CV Sciences, Inc. to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Event
GL
08/13CV Sciences, Inc. Experts Contribute to Journal of Dietary Supplements First..
GL
08/07CV SCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,6 M 49,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CV SCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
CV Sciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CV SCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,93 $
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 88,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Dowling Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Joerg Grasser Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Duffy MacKay Senior VP-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Joseph C. Maroon Independent Director
Terri Funk Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CV SCIENCES, INC.-48.89%50
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.54%381 970
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.33%280 343
PFIZER INC.-4.47%207 994
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.91%200 341
NOVARTIS AG-16.62%186 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group