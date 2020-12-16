Log in
CVB Financial Corp.    CVBF

CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
CVB Financial Corp. Announces 125th Consecutive Cash Dividend

12/16/2020 | 05:30pm EST
ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on December 16, 2020. The dividend will be payable on or about January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

“The Company’s strong levels of capital and liquidity, combined with its history of 174 consecutive quarters of profitability, has allowed us to pay cash dividends to our shareholders for 125 consecutive quarters,” said David A. Brager, Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $13 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Contact: David A. Brager
Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ