    CVBF   US1266001056

CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/15 04:00:00 pm
21.26 USD   -0.33%
04:58pCVB Financial Corp. Announces 129th Consecutive Cash Dividend
GL
11/26Financial Stocks Bruised in Market Sell-Off as Bond Yields Drop
MT
11/26Financial Stocks Slip Premarket Friday
MT
CVB Financial Corp. Announces 129th Consecutive Cash Dividend

12/15/2021 | 04:58pm EST
ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced an eighteen cent ($0.18) per share cash dividend with respect to the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on December 15, 2021. The dividend will be payable on or about January 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2021.

“The Company’s strong levels of capital and liquidity, combined with its history of 178 consecutive quarters of profitability, has allowed us to pay cash dividends to our shareholders for 129 consecutive quarters,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Contact: David A. Brager
President and Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030

 


