  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CVB Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVBF   US1266001056

CVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(CVBF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
17.84 USD   -5.56%
02/28CVB FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
CVB Financial Corp. Announces 134th Consecutive Cash Dividend

03/22/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
ONTARIO, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced a twenty cent ($0.20) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2023. This dividend was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 22, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about April 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023.

“We are pleased to announce our 134th consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders. This speaks to the continuing stability of Citizens Business Bank’s customer focused business model during uncertain times,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 4 trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will” and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contact: David A. Brager
President and Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 604 M - -
Net income 2023 262 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 4,28%
Capitalization 2 635 M 2 635 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 072
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
CVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,89 $
Average target price 27,42 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Brager President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Allen Nicholson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hal W. Oswalt Chairman
David C. Harvey Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen A. Del Guercio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CVB FINANCIAL CORP.-26.64%2 635
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
